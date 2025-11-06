Social Governments Institute Announces Social Governments Conference "A Look to the Future"

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding, the Social Governments Institute has focused on advancing government communication across the Arab world. Director-General Ahmed Sabry announced the Institute will host a landmark event that will significantly impact government and institutional communication throughout all Arab countries: the "Social Governments Conference – A Look to the Future," taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 24-25, 2025.

The conference will explore Third-Generation Governments and the transformation of citizens from service recipients into consultants and innovators, a shift driven by rapid artificial intelligence development and expanding government communication channels. The event will spotlight recent progress in the field while bringing together distinguished international, Arab, and global practices and innovations under one roof.

Over two days, founders of social media platforms, representatives from government ministries and agencies, and leaders from public relations and advertising firms will gather for a unique exchange of expertise. The conference will feature more than 12 speakers from the largest social media platforms and government communication organizations. Speakers include, but are not limited to: LinkedIn, one of the most powerful interactive platforms between governments and citizens, sharing its successful engagement experience; Snapchat, one of the most important and influential social media platforms, particularly in the Gulf, sharing its experience working with governments and highlighting both opportunities and challenges; Sprinklr, one of the largest government communication tools companies, offering powerful messaging capabilities and interactive solutions for governments; Cision Group, one of the most prominent companies in Britain for managing media and advertising channels; and Zoho, well known for its expertise in communication and customer experience solutions for government.

The conference addresses four core themes through interactive sessions:

Artificial Intelligence, Innovation in Government Communication, and Future Foresight From Broadcast to Interaction and Influence: Transformations in Digital Government Communication Philosophy Content Creators, Influencers, and Their Impact on Digital Government Storytelling Dealing with Rumors and Crisis Management via Social Media Platforms

As one of the largest events organized by the Social Governments Institute, the conference is strategically scheduled for year-end to enable all participants at every level to plan for the new year based on the evolving data of government communication. The event is sponsored by Nabd, the regional application in the Middle East, and Cision Group.

