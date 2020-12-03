Social enterprise, Social-Ability, brings Christmas to thousands of care home residents

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Happiness Programme, an interactive light games service, is going festive and bringing Christmas to thousands of care home residents living with dementia and other cognitive challenges.

The Happiness Programme, which launched earlier this year, has proved incredibly popular with care homes, being a safe, contactless activity for residents at a time when restrictions have affected their day to day life, including reduced contact with friends and family.

Andy Spiers, Sales Director of Social-Ability, says: "The impact we've had on care home residents over the summer has been incredible with many care homes using our magic table 360 for several hours each day".

"Since the end of the summer, we've wanted to build on that and reach more people, especially when care homes are faced with such a difficult festive period. We've therefore spent a long time planning a Christmas-themed release".

Andy continues: "We're aiming for these new Christmas games to bring a little bit of that festive cheer residents might otherwise miss out on. Games include being able to pull Christmas crackers, sing along to carols and wrap presents, all from the safety and comfort of their care setting, through the power of light".

Social-Ability, the company behind the Happiness Programme, is a social enterprise founded and run by a team whose families have lived with dementia.

Available as a monthly, cancel anytime, subscription service, the Happiness Programme has been made as flexible as possible to extend its reach as far and as wide as possible.

The company's objective is to raise the happiness levels of the quarter of a million people living with dementia in a care setting, along with their carers, friends and family.

Find out more at www.social-ability.co.uk/christmas

Notes to the editor

Social-Ability is working with some of the UK's largest care providers this Christmas, including Care UK, HC-One and Barchester, as well as NHS Trusts, hospitals, libraries and day centres, to increase the happiness of thousands of people living with dementia and other cognitive challenges.

The Happiness Programme combines a host of services, training and reporting with the magic table 360; a mobile projector that works on almost any surface and in almost any space.

"It's a wonderful piece of equipment. It's made a huge difference during lockdown, with no visitors or other entertainment." – Holme Lea, HC-One

Contact: Andrew Spiers, 01732 373035, info@social-ability.co.uk

SOURCE Social-Ability