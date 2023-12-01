Social and Emotional Learning Market worth $10.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the advantages of social and emotional skills become more widely recognized, the market for SEL is expected to rise in the coming years. With education always changing to meet the requirements of students, SEL will probably become even more important in moulding well-rounded, emotionally aware people who can succeed in a variety of spheres of life.

The Social and Emotional Learning Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to MarketsandMarkets. SEL has been rising among educators internationally to assist children and adults in their personal and professional lives to overcome anxiety, despair, and aloofness. Educational stakeholders proactively include SEL in their curricula to deal with student's emotions, stress, anxiety, and hostile conduct. Despite the outdated idea, SEL is becoming more popular among educators, parents, and the healthcare industry. SEL is essential to education and human development. It involves equipping youth and adults with the skills, knowledge, and attitudes to understand and manage their emotions, build healthy identities, foster empathy, establish positive relationships, make responsible decisions, and achieve personal and collective goals.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered SEL Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Solution (Social and Emotional Learning Platform, Social and Emotional Learning Assessment Tool), Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Training and Support), End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools, Therapists and Psychologists, and Other End Users), Core Competency (Self Awareness, Self Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, Responsible Decision Making), Type (Web-based, Application) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Illuminate Education (US), Nearpod (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings of Kids (US), Rethink ED (US), etc.

Based on offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Building relationships with peers, instructors, and others is more accessible for pupils through social-emotional learning. Through SEL, children and adults learn how to control their emotions in challenging circumstances. Students acquire these skills through SEL, which helps them maintain their social connections and demonstrate empathy for others. Certain service providers assist learners in individual professional development for career path planning and professional development. These service providers implement solutions tailored to business processes, such as network services. Services refer to the support offered by SEL providers to assist educational stakeholders in efficiently using SEL solutions.

North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The demand for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions, expanding government support and awareness programs. The early deployment of cloud and mobile technology in North America has also been a significant factor in accepting SEL solutions to increase worker effectiveness and productivity. The most prominent market vendors, including Committee forCommittee for Children, EVERFI, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, and Panorama Education, are present, and their presence is a significant growth driver for the North American SEL industries.

Top Key Companies in Social and Emotional Learning Market:

The Social and Emotional Learning Market comprises significant providers, such as Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Illuminate Education (US), Nearpod (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings of Kids (US), Rethink ED (US), etc. These competitors have used various growth methods to increase their market share in the SEL industry, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, enhancements, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments

In August 2023 , EVERFI from Blackbaud collaborated with Truth Initiative to launch an updated prescription drug safety curriculum for middle and high school students amid the growing youth overdose crisis.

, EVERFI from Blackbaud collaborated with Truth Initiative to launch an updated prescription drug safety curriculum for middle and high school students amid the growing youth overdose crisis. In June 2023 , Panorama Education acquired Mesa Cloud, complementing its platform with graduation support technology and enhancing Panorama's suite of offerings to improve learning and well-being.

, Panorama Education acquired Mesa Cloud, complementing its platform with graduation support technology and enhancing Panorama's suite of offerings to improve learning and well-being. In June 2023 , Newsela acquired Formative to expand its real-time assessment delivery vastly. The acquisition will allow the company to weave Formative assessments and data analysis across its content, which covers social studies, English-language arts, science, and social-emotional learning.

, Newsela acquired Formative to expand its real-time assessment delivery vastly. The acquisition will allow the company to weave Formative assessments and data analysis across its content, which covers social studies, English-language arts, science, and social-emotional learning. In March 2023 , Rethink Ed announced an expanded partnership with the country's most extensive public school system, New York City Public Schools (NYCPS), to deliver innovative, evidence-based, specialized support to help students with autism thrive.

, Rethink Ed announced an expanded partnership with the country's most extensive public school system, Public Schools (NYCPS), to deliver innovative, evidence-based, specialized support to help students with autism thrive. In January 2023 , Wings for Kids partnered with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta to provide more than 3,750 children with educational support, social-emotional learning, real-world skills, and workforce development to close the opportunity gap.

Social and Emotional Learning Market Advantages:

There is a correlation between enhanced academic achievement and SEL programmes. Students are better able to focus on studying, handle stress, and participate in the educational process when social and emotional skills are fostered.

The growth of solid interpersonal abilities like cooperation, communication, and conflict resolution is encouraged by SEL. Students get ready for success in social and professional contexts as well as an improved learning environment overall in the classroom.

SEL implementation helps to create a welcoming and encouraging environment in the classroom. When students feel like they belong, the learning environment is more conducive and they feel comfortable expressing themselves and participating in class activities.

A decrease in behavioural problems like bullying, violence, and disciplinary concerns has been connected to SEL programmes. Through addressing the underlying causes of maladaptive behaviours, SEL promotes an inclusive and courteous classroom climate.

Students that participate in SEL grow in empathy and compassion. In the process, prejudice incidences decrease and an acceptance culture is fostered, making the community more accepting and understanding.

Through SEL, kids acquire the abilities necessary to deal with obstacles in the actual world. This includes lifelong-valuable decision-making, problem-solving, and conflict-resolution abilities.

Teaching life skills outside of the classroom is the main goal of SEL. These abilities—self-awareness, resilience, and interpersonal efficacy, among others—are essential for success in adulthood and a variety of real-world circumstances.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the global SEL market by offering solutions, services, core competency, type, end user, and regions in terms of value.

To forecast the size of the market segments to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America

, , , and , and To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the SEL market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the SEL market landscape.

To strategically analyze the macro and micro markets to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total SEL market

To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the SEL market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the SEL market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies.

Track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research & Development (R&D) activities.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg