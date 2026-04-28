SOCFIN Cambodia Welcomes Public Disclosure of Mediation Agreements in Bousra

BOUSRA, Cambodia, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socfin-KCD and Coviphama (Socfin Cambodia) today welcomed the public disclosure of the 26 agreements signed under the Cambodian Land Dispute Independent Mediation (CLAIM), making the outcomes of the mediation process publicly accessible.

The disclosure took place during a public ceremony in Bousra commune convened by Legal Aid of Cambodia (LAC), following consultations completed in December 2025 and a joint decision by the parties to lift the confidentiality provisions that had applied during the mediation.

Community representatives, Socfin Cambodia officials, and mediators at the public disclosure ceremony of the CLAIM mediation agreements

Signed progressively between 2018 and 2021 by community representatives from the five participating Bousra villages and by the companies, the 26 agreements address four land-related issues within the concession areas: communal land, land along the streams, family rubber farmland and related farmland. They also cover access to sacred sites and forests of cultural significance to the Bunong people, compensation for affected families, and mechanisms for continued dialogue.

The CLAIM process was voluntary and based on each community's decision to participate. It was facilitated by the Independent Mediation Group (IMG), funded by the Mekong Region Land Governance programme (MRLG), and observed by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). A Joint Statement summarising the agreements was issued on 27 September 2022.

Socfin Cambodia emphasised that the agreements disclosed today are not simply a record of what was signed during the mediation process, but a framework for continued implementation, follow-up and dialogue. The commitments they contain are being implemented through ongoing actions on the ground.

Among the measures underway, 511 hectares of communal land within the concession areas have been jointly identified and mapped with four eligible villages: Pu Luk, Pu Raing, Pu Char and Pu Teut, in accordance with applicable administrative procedures. Community development funds have also been established for the five participating villages.

Shanid Aluppy, General Manager of Socfin Cambodia, said: "Today's disclosure is an important step in transparency. These agreements reflect a serious and long-term process, and their publication provides greater visibility on the work undertaken together."

Dr Julien Bastrup-Birk, Secretary General of the SOCFIN Group, said: "The public disclosure of these agreements places on the public record the outcome of a structured and voluntary mediation process and supports continued implementation and engagement over time."

About Socfin Cambodia

Socfin Cambodia operates through Socfin-KCD and Coviphama in Mondulkiri province.

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