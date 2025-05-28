Sobi to share new clinical data and research at EULAR 2025

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) will present new clinical data and research outcomes at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2025) in Barcelona from the 11-14 June 2025. Research will include clinical trial outcomes on the efficacy and safety of Gamifant in the treatment of macrophage activating syndrome, updates on trial details of Vonjo investigating the potential treatment of VEXAS, and an analysis on the management of uncontrolled gout.

Sobi will host a symposium on the dermatologic, rheumatologic, and hematologic features of VEXAS syndrome during the congress. The symposium will be chaired by Dr Sophie Georgin-Lavialle MD, PhD from the French National Reference Centre for auto-inflammatory diseases and inflammatory amyloidosis. The symposium will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A.

"We are delighted that our continued advancements in treating rare disease, including those suffering with the most debilitating rheumatology conditions will be presented at this year's EULAR conference. Sobi's presentations will provide insights and treatment options for those working with patients with rheumatological conditions, providing them with the most up-to-date clinical data and approaches," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, Head of Research, Development, and Medical Affairs (RDMA), and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi.

"With several poster and oral presentations and a longer form symposium, we are proud to be able to show how research and collaboration can advance clinical practice – and we look forward to meeting and connecting with colleagues in Barcelona," Lydia Abad-Franch concluded.

Key data to be presented at EULAR 2025

Gamifant (emapalumab) Efficacy and Safety of emapalumab in Patients with Macrophage Activation Syndrome in Still's disease: Results from a Pooled Analysis of Two Prospective Trials Speaker: Professor Fabrizio De Benedetti (principal investigator of the study) Oral presentation Session title: Clinical Abstract Session: Proceedings in Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Session date: Thursday 12 June Session time: 10:30 - 12:00 CEST Presentation time: 10:48 - 10:57 CEST Location: Room 6.1 Exposure-safety analysis from two clinical trials of emapalumab in patients with macrophage activation syndrome in Still's disease Speaker: Professor Fabrizio De Benedetti (principal investigator of the study) Poster presentation Session title: Poster View VI Session date: Friday 13 June Session time: 12:00 – 13:30 CEST Location: Poster Hall NASP (formerly SEL-212) Variations in uncontrolled gout between Rheumatologists and Nephrologists Poster presentation Session title: Poster View VIII Session date: Friday 13 June Session time: 10:15 - 11:45 CEST Location: Poster Hall Vonjo (pacritinib) Development of a Consensus Definition of VEXAS Flare for Use in Clinical Research Poster presentation Session title: Poster View VII Session date: Friday 13 June Session time: 14 :45 - 15 :45 CEST Location: Poster Hall PAXIS: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Dose Finding Phase 2 Study (Part 1) Followed by an Open-Label Period (Part 2) to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Pacritinib in Patients with VEXAS Syndrome Poster tour Session Title: Poster Tour II/ Clinical and Basic Poster Tours: Autoinflammatory Diseases including VEXAS Session date: Saturday 14 June Session time: 10:15 -11:45 CEST Presentation time: 10:29 - 10:36 CEST (4 mins + 2 mins Q&A) Location: Poster Tour II Development of a Disease Activity Index for the Assessment of VEXAS Syndrome (VEXAS-DAI) Poster tour Session title: Poster Tour II/ Clinical and Basic Poster Tours: Autoinflammatory Diseases including VEXAS Session date: Saturday 14 June Session time: 10:15 - 11:45 CEST Presentation time: 10:43 - 10:50 CEST (4 mins + 2 mins Q&A) Location: Poster Tour II Medical Symposium An in-depth presentation on VEXAS syndrome: the dermatologic, rheumatologic, and hematologic features of the condition. Followed by a panel discussion and Q&A Symposium title: Putting on your VEXAS goggles: Seeing what's in plain sight Session date: Friday 13 June Session time: 17:30 - 18:30 CEST Location: Fira de Barcelona, Room B4

About Gamifant® (emapalumab)

Gamifant® (emapalumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult and paediatric (newborn and older) patients with primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) with refractory, recurrent or progressive disease or intolerance with conventional HLH therapy.

About Macrophage activation syndrome (MAS)

Macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) is a potentially life-threatening complication of Still's disease characterised by interferon-gamma (IFNγ)–driven systemic hyperinflammation. More than one-third of patients inadequately respond to high-dose glucocorticoids. Emapalumab, an anti-IFNγ antibody, demonstrated efficacy and safety in a phase 2 pilot study in patients with MAS in Still's disease and an inadequate response to high-dose glucocorticoids.

About NASP, formerly SEL-212

NASP is a novel investigational medicine designed to reduce serum urate (SU) levels in people with uncontrolled gout, potentially reducing harmful tissue urate deposits which when left untreated can lead to debilitating gout flares and joint deformity. NASP is administered every 4-weeks as a sequential, two-component, infusion therapy consisting of tolerogenic nanoencapsulated sirolimus (NAS) which mitigates the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) and a uricase, pegadricase (P), which reduces serum uric acid. ADAs develop due to unwanted immune responses to biologic medicines, reducing their efficacy and tolerability, which remains an issue across multiple therapeutic modalities and disease states including uncontrolled gout.

About VONJO® (pacritinib)

VONJO is a kinase inhibitor that is indicated in the US for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

About VEXAS

VEXAS syndrome is a disease that causes inflammatory and hematologic (blood) manifestations. The syndrome is caused by mutations in the UBA1 gene of blood cells and acquired later in life. The condition is not genetically inherited.

About Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

