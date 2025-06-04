Sobi Showcases Breadth of data in C3G/primary IC-MPGN at ERA 2025

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) will have a strong scientific presence at this year's ERA congress in Vienna (4-7 June) with a total of eight presentations: six oral presentations and two posters. We are proud that two of our abstracts have been recognised in the top 10 abstracts at ERA 2025, as selected by expert reviewers coordinated by the ERA Paper Selection Committee.

Notably, 52-week results from the open-label-period (OLP) of the VALIANT Phase 3 study will be presented for the first time. This data will be featured in an oral presentation by Professor Fadi Fakhouri (Lausanne University Hospital and University of Lausanne) during the session "Innovative Kidney Trials", on 6 June 2025 at 15:00 CEST.

The two abstracts selected in the top 10 at the conference both highlight important subgroup results from the randomised-controlled-period (RCP) of the VALIANT Phase 3 study covering the treatment effect of pegcetacoplan at 26 weeks in patients with nephrotic range proteinuria at baseline, and the effect of pegcetacoplan in adolescents at 26 weeks.

Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, Head of Research, Development, and Medical Affairs (RDMA), and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi says, "The large number of oral presentations, including one achieving the highest ranking of all ERA abstracts and a second in the top 10, reflects the importance of the data and research outputs being generated from our work aimed at advancing treatments for rare kidney conditions."

Key data to be presented at ERA 2025

VALIANT A thematic analysis of healthcare provider perspective on the care pathway and unmet

needs in patients with C3 glomerulopathy

(C3G) and primary immune complex

membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) in the US and Europe. Presenter: Carly Rich Poster presentation Session: Glomerular & tubulo-interstitial diseases Room: XWall 1 Mozart Symphony No. 40 Date: 5 June 2025 Time: 13:12 CEST Pegcetacoplan treatment effect in patients with nephrotic range proteinuria: results from the VALIANT Phase 3 study in patients with C3G or Primary (Idiopathic) IC-MPGN Presenter: Antonio Mastrangelo Oral presentation Session: FC 14: About C3 and IgA Glomerulonephritis Room: Hall F1 Date: 6 June 2025 Time: 08:15 CEST Targeted treatment with pegcetacoplan for adolescents with C3G or Primary (Idiopathic) IC- MPGN in the VALIANT Phase 3 trial Presenter: Antonio Mastrangelo Oral presentation Session: FC 14: About C3 and IgA Glomerulonephritis Room: Hall F1 Date: 6 June 2025 Time: 08:30 CEST Pegcetacoplan demonstrates clinically significant responses in C3G and Primary (Idiopathic)

IC-MPGN patients with or without concomitant immunosuppression in VALIANT Presenter: David Kavanagh Oral presentation Session: FC 14: About C3 and IgA Glomerulonephritis Room: Hall F1 Date: 6 June 2025 Time: 09:30 CEST Association between proteinuria and clinically meaningful endpoints in patients with C3G / IC- MPGN: a Delphi consensus of European experts Presenter: Fernando Caravaca-Fontán Poster Presentation Session: Chronic Kidney Disease Room: Strauss Wiener Blut Date: 6 June 2025 Time: 13:06 CEST Pegcetacoplan for C3G and primary (idiopathic) IC- MPGN: 52-week results from the phase 3 VALIANT trial show sustained efficacy Presenter: Fadi Fakhouri Oral presentation Session: Innovative Kidney Trials Room: The Square Date: 6 June 2025 Time: 15:00 CEST Targeted Treatment with Pegcetacoplan for post- Transplant Recurrent C3G or Primary (idiopathic)

IC-MPGN in the VALIANT Phase 3 Trial Presenter: Michiel Oosterveld Focused Oral presentation Session: Glomerular & tubulo-interstitial diseases Room: Focused Oral Room 3 Date: 6 June 2025 Time: 15:54 CEST Pegcetacoplan Treatment appears to halt disease progression in C3G and Primary (Idiopathic)

IC-MPGN patients: results from the Phase 3 VALIANT study Presenter: Daniel Gale Focused Oral presentation Session: Glomerular & tubulo-interstitial diseases Room: Focused Oral Room 3 Date: 6 June 2025 Time: 16:06 CEST

About the VALIANT Study

The VALIANT Phase 3 study (NCT05067127) was a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-centre study evaluating pegcetacoplan efficacy and safety in 124 patients who were 12 years of age and older, with C3G or primary IC-MPGN. It is the largest single trial conducted in these populations and the only study to include adolescent and adult patients, with native and post-transplant kidneys. During the 26-week randomised-controlled-period (RCP) of VALIANT, patients received twice weekly subcutaneous pegcetacoplan or placebo. The RCP was followed by a 26-week open-label period (OLP) in which all patients received pegcetacoplan. The primary endpoint of the study was the log transformed ratio of urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) at week 26 compared to baseline.

