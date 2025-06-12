Sobi share new clinical data across multiple hematologic diseases at EHA 2025

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

12 Jun, 2025

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) will present data at the 30th EHA (European Haematology Association) hybrid congress, in Milan, Italy (12-15 June). The congress will feature the latest advances in the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), myelofibrosis, paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), and primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (pHLH).

An extensive programme of poster presentations will showcase Sobi's commitment to helping patients with rare diseases by advancing treatment options. In addition, Sobi will host several scientific symposiums at the congress including:

  1. Advancing Therapeutic Knowledge in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria: Reshaping disease management to unlock new norms, Thursday, 12 June, 10:00am - 11:30am CEST, at Amber Hall 3 & 4.  
  2. Boosting Platelets: Expert Approaches to Adult Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), Saturday 14 June, 8.00 am - 9.30 am CEST, at Amber Hall 7 & 8. 
  3. Dissecting Treatment Sequencing in relapsed/refractory DLBCL, from laboratory to real life. Saturday, 14 June, 8:00 am9:30 am, CEST at Coral Hall 1.  

"The breadth of data that we share at this year's EHA congress demonstrates Sobi's comprehensive approach to addressing rare conditions in haematology.  We are proud to contribute to advancing the science in several indications from early clinical phases in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to clinical and real-world evidence in myelofibrosis, primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, immune thrombocytopenia and paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, Head of R&D and Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. 

Key data to be presented at EHA 2025

DLBCL

PS1911: Initial Results From LOTIS-7: A Phase 1b Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine Plus Glofitamab in
Patients With Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large BCell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Presenting Author: Juan Pablo Alderuccio

Poster presentation

Session title: Poster Session 2
Session date: Saturday, 14 June

Session time: 18:30-19:30 CEST

Location: Poster Hall

 

PS1957: Updated Safety Run-in Results from LOTIS-5: A Phase 3, Randomized Trial of Loncastuximab
Tesirine with Rituximab Versus Immunochemotherapy in Patients With R/R DLBCL

Presenting Author: Carmelo Carlo-Stella

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

PF1236: Platelet Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Primary Immune
Thrombocytopenia Who Switched from Eltrombopag or Romiplostim: the REAL-AVA 2.0 Real-World
Study

Presenting Author: Shruti Chaturvedi

 

 

 

Poster presentation

Session title: Poster Session 1
Session date: Friday, 13 June

Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST

Location: Poster Hall

PF1239: Durability of Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Primary Immune
Thrombocytopenia: The REAL-AVA 2.0 Real-World Study

Presenting Author: Srikanth Nagalla

PF1251: Clinically Meaningful Response to Avatrombopag: A Phase 3B Trial for Treatment of Children
with ITP

Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace

PS2231: Effectiveness and safety of avatrombopag for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed,
persistent, or chronic immune thrombocytopenia: Interim results from the phase 4 ADOPT study

Presenting Author: Waleed Ghanima

 

 

 

Poster presentation

Session title: Poster Session 2
Session date: Saturday, 14 June

Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST

Location: Poster Hall

PS2234: Efficacy and safety of avatrombopag for the treatment of pediatric immune
thrombocytopenia in the open-label extension of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-
controlled trial

Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace

PS2239: Real-World Treatment Patterns & Clinical Outcomes in Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist
Naive Patients with Immune Thrombocytopenia Treated with Avatrombopag: Interim Results from
the REAL-AVA 3.0 Study

Presenting Author: Sandhya Panch

PS2242: Effectiveness and safety of avatrombopag for treatment of immune thrombocytopenia in
older patients and those with comorbidities or prior TPO-RA exposure: Interim results from the
phase 4 ADOPT study

Presenting Author: María Eva Mingot-Castellano

PS2244: Response to Avatrombopag Among Patients with Chronic and Persistent Primary Immune
Thrombocytopenia: the REAL-AVA 2.0 Real-World Study

Presenting Author: M Y Levy

PS2250: Evaluation of Efficacy and Safety of Avatrombopag in Children with Immune
Thrombocytopenia based on Disease Duration: Results from the Avatrombopag Phase 3-b Pediatric
Trial

Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace

PB3676: Baseline Correlates with Durability of Avatrombopag Response: A Phase 3B Trial for
Treatment of Children with ITP

 

 

Publication Only

Published on May 14 at 15:30 CEST

PB3684: Consistent Response to Avatrombopag across Various Baseline Characteristics: Results from
the Phase 3-b Trial for the Treatment of Children with Immune Thrombocytopenia

Myelofibrosis

PF849: Hematologic improvement experienced by pacritinib-treated patients with myelofibrosis in
real-world clinical settings

Presenting Author: Michael Marrone

Poster presentation

Session title: Poster Session 1
Session date: Friday, 13 June

Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST

Location: Poster Hall

PF1242: Efficacy of pacritinib vs momelotinib in patients with thrombocytopenic MF: a matched
adjusted indicated treatment comparison

Presenting Author: Koo Wilson

PF1306: Transfusion-related cost and time burden offsets in patients with myelofibrosis treated with
pacritinib compared to best available therapy based on PERSIST-2 trial

Presenting Author: Abiola Oladapo

PS1827: Real-world effectiveness of pacritinib in patients with myelofibrosis who have concurrent
thrombocytopenia and anemia 

Presenting Author: Raajit Rampal

Poster presentation

Session title: Poster Session 2

Session date: Saturday, 14 June

Session time: 18:30-19:30 CEST

Location: Poster Hall

PS1842: Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Myelofibrosis Treated
with Pacritinib (PAC) with platelets ≥50 x109/L at PAC initiation: Interim results from the MY-PAC Study

Presenting Author: Doug Tremblay

PS2295: Economic Burden of Cytopenia in Patients with Myelofibrosis: Analysis of a US National
Administrative Claims Database

Presenting Author: Lucia Marasova

PB3079: Cytopenia is associated with real-world disease progression and diminished survival in
patients with myelofibrosis: Analysis of a US national administrative claims database

Publication Only

Published on May 14 at 15:30 CEST

 

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

PF672: Early response in complement inhibitor naïve patients with paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria treated with pegcetacoplan in the Phase 3 PRINCE trial

Presenting Author: Austin Kulasekararaj

Poster presentation

Session title: Poster Session 1
Session date: Friday, 13 June

Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST

Location: Poster Hall

PF676: Interim analysis of the ongoing COMPLETE study on the real-world effectiveness of
pegcetacoplan in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)

Presenting Author: Regis Peffault de Latour

PS1662: A benefit assessment of pegcetacoplan dose increase in the Phase 3 PEGASUS trial of PNH
patients with difficult-to-control disease

Presenting Author: Morag Griffin

Poster presentation

Session title: Poster Session 2
Session date: Saturday, 14 June

Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST

Location: Poster Hall  

 

PS1665: Benefit of pegcetacoplan in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria irrespective
of baseline transfusion status

Presenting Author: Britta Höchsmann

Primary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (pHLH)

PF1036: Emapalumab in patients with primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis: Efficacy and
safety outcomes from a multinational, open-label, single-arm study

Presenting Author: Franco Locatelli

Poster presentation

Session title: Poster Session 1
Session date: Friday, 13 June

Session time: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST

Location: Poster Hall

About pegcetacoplan in rare diseases  

Pegcetacoplan is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, a part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is under investigation for rare diseases across haematology and nephrology. Pegcetacoplan is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) as EMPAVELI®/Aspaveli® in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally.

About Doptelet® (avatrombopag)

Doptelet® (avatrombopag) is indicated for the treatment of primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments, and a treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure.

About Zynlonta® (loncastuximab tesirine)

Zynlonta® (loncastuximab tesirine) is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Zynlonta as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

About Sobi® 

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at  sobi.com and LinkedIn.

