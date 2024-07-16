Sobi Q2 2024 report: Strong delivery driven by robust portfolio performance

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the second quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2024

Total revenue increased 12 per cent, 11 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER), to SEK 5,442 M (4,872)

(4,872) Haematology revenue increased 13 per cent at CER to SEK 3,866 M (3,430), reflecting growth in all medicines, mainly driven by strong sales of Doptelet ® excluding sales to China of SEK 928 M (567), sales of Vonjo ® of SEK 347 M (36) and sales of Aspaveli ® /Empaveli ® of SEK 251 M (144)

(3,430), reflecting growth in all medicines, mainly driven by strong sales of Doptelet excluding sales to of (567), sales of Vonjo of (36) and sales of Aspaveli /Empaveli of (144) Immunology revenue increased 7 per cent at CER to SEK 1,277 M (1,179), driven by strong sales of Kineret ® of SEK 745 M (661) and Gamifant ® of SEK 522 M (491)

(1,179), driven by strong sales of Kineret of (661) and Gamifant of (491) Revenue from medicines in the strategic portfolio grew by 74 per cent at CER to SEK 2,219 M (1,258)

(1,258) The adjusted EBITA margin was 28 per cent (26) , excluding items affecting comparability (IAC). EBITA was SEK 1,486 M (1,009), corresponding to a margin of 27 per cent (21) . EBIT was SEK 612 M (413)

, excluding items affecting comparability (IAC). EBITA was (1,009), corresponding to a margin of 27 per . EBIT was (413) Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 0.66 (0.71). Adjusted EPS before dilution was SEK 0.72 (1.41). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 2,329 M (357)

(0.71). Adjusted EPS before dilution was (1.41). Cash flow from operating activities was (357) Altuvoct ® (efanesoctocog alfa) was EU approved for once-weekly treatment of haemophilia A

(efanesoctocog alfa) was EU approved for once-weekly treatment of haemophilia A Aspaveli was EU approved for use among treatment naïve adult patients with PNH

Biologics license application to FDA initiated for SEL-212 for the potential treatment of chronic refractory gout

Outlook 2024 - updated

Revenue is anticipated to grow by low double-digit percentage at CER (previously high single-digit)

The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid-30s percentage of revenue (unchanged)

The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet excluding China, Gamifant, Vonjo and Zynlonta®, and royalty on Sanofi's sales on Altuviiio® and Beyfortus®.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call, which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session on the same day at 14:00 CEST.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 16 July 2024 at 08:00 CEST.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-q2-2024-report--strong-delivery-driven-by-robust-portfolio-performance,c4015301

The following files are available for download: