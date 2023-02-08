Sobi publishes Q4 and FY 2022 report: a good year and a solid future

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022

Fourth quarter 2022

Total revenue SEK 5,991 M (4,896), +22 per cent, +5 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER) i

(4,896), +22 per cent, +5 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER) Haematology revenue SEK 3,025 M (2,242), +19 per cent at CER of which Elocta® SEK 1,230 M (1,063), +6 per cent at CER; Alprolix® SEK 534 M (482), +1 per cent at CER; Doptelet® SEK 771 M (306), +107 per cent at CER and Aspaveli®/Empaveli® SEK 87 M (1)

(2,242), +19 per cent at CER of which Elocta® (1,063), +6 per cent at CER; Alprolix® (482), +1 per cent at CER; Doptelet® (306), +107 per cent at CER and Aspaveli®/Empaveli® (1) Immunology revenue SEK 2,643 M (2,330), -6 per cent at CER of which Kineret® SEK 553 M (682), -30 per cent at CER; Synagis® SEK 1,849 M (1,364), +12 per cent at CER and Gamifant® SEK 241 M (284), -31 per cent at CER

(2,330), -6 per cent at CER of which Kineret® (682), -30 per cent at CER; Synagis® (1,364), +12 per cent at CER and Gamifant® (284), -31 per cent at CER EBITA i SEK 2,455 M (2,002); EBITA margin i 41 per cent (41) . EBIT SEK 1,916 M (1,525)

(2,002); EBITA margin 41 per . EBIT (1,525) Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution SEK 4.68 (4.21). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 1,903 M (2,121)

Full year 2022

Total revenue SEK 18,790 M (15,529), +21 per cent, +8 per cent at CER

(15,529), +21 per cent, +8 per cent at CER Haematology revenue SEK 10,831 M (8,536), +15 per cent at CER of which Elocta SEK 4,402 M (3,960), +5 per cent at CER; Alprolix SEK 1,885 M (1,764), +1 per cent at CER; Doptelet SEK 2,526 M (1,116), +91 per cent at CER and Aspaveli/Empaveli SEK 178 M (1)

(8,536), +15 per cent at CER of which Elocta (3,960), +5 per cent at CER; Alprolix (1,764), +1 per cent at CER; Doptelet (1,116), +91 per cent at CER and Aspaveli/Empaveli (1) Immunology revenue SEK 6,679 M (5,780), -1 per cent at CER of which Kineret SEK 2,284 M (2,290), -11 per cent at CER; Synagis SEK 3,501 M (2,650), +12 per cent at CER and Gamifant SEK 895 M (840), -10 per cent at CER

(5,780), -1 per cent at CER of which Kineret (2,290), -11 per cent at CER; Synagis (2,650), +12 per cent at CER and Gamifant (840), -10 per cent at CER EBITA SEK 5,930 M (5,575); EBITA margin 32 per cent (36) including items affecting comparability (IAC) ii of SEK -675 M . Excluding IAC, EBITA adjusted i SEK 6,605 M corresponding to an EBITA margin adjusted i of 35 per cent (36) . EBIT SEK 3,813 M (3,733); EBIT adjusted i SEK 4,488 M (3,733)

(5,575); EBITA margin 32 per including items affecting comparability (IAC) of . Excluding IAC, EBITA adjusted corresponding to an EBITA margin adjusted of 35 per . EBIT (3,733); EBIT adjusted (3,733) EPS before dilution SEK 8.92 (9.08), EPS adjustedi before dilution SEK 10.77 (9.08). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 4,670 M (5,470)

Outlook 2023

Revenue is anticipated to grow by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage at CER

EBITA margin adjusted is anticipated to be at a low 30s percentage of revenue

Financial summary



Q4 Q4

FY FY

SEK M 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Total revenue 5,991 4,896 22 % 18,790 15,529 21 % Gross profit 4,683 3,880 21 % 14,014 12,045 16 % Gross margini 78 % 79 %

75 % 78 %

EBITAi 2,455 2,002 23 % 5,930 5,575 6 % EBITA adjustedi,ii 2,455 2,002 23 % 6,605 5,575 18 % EBITA margini 41 % 41 %

32 % 36 %

EBITA margin adjustedi,ii 41 % 41 %

35 % 36 %

Profit for the period 1,386 1,241 12 % 2,638 2,679 -2 % EPS, before dilution, SEK 4.68 4.21 11 % 8.92 9.08 -2 % EPS, before dilution, SEK adjustedi,ii 4.68 4.21 11 % 10.77 9.08 19 %

i. Alternative Performance Measures. ii. Items affecting comparability in 2022.

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

