Sobi publishes Q4 2024 report: A solid ending to a strong year

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the fourth quarter 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024

Total revenue increased 9 per cent, 8 per cent at constant exchange rates, (CER) 1 , to SEK 7,436 M (6,844)

, to (6,844) Haematology revenue increased 22 per cent at CER to SEK 4,487 M (3,640), mainly driven by strong sales of Doptelet ® of SEK 1,147 M (727), Vonjo ® of SEK 416 M (322), Aspaveli ® /Empaveli ® of SEK 269 M (186) and launch sales of Altuvoct ® of SEK 302 M (2)

(3,640), mainly driven by strong sales of Doptelet of (727), Vonjo of (322), Aspaveli /Empaveli of (186) and launch sales of Altuvoct of (2) Immunology revenue decreased 12 per cent at CER to SEK 2,564 M (2,905), explained by low Synagis ® sales of 68 M (897), partially offset by Beyfortus ® royalty of SEK 1,207 M (890) and sales of Kineret ® of SEK 777 M (621)

(2,905), explained by low Synagis sales of (897), partially offset by Beyfortus royalty of (890) and sales of Kineret of (621) Revenue from the strategic portfolio 1* grew by 50 per cent at CER to SEK 4,099 M (2,722)

grew by 50 per cent at CER to (2,722) The adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 was 34 per cent (38) , excluding items affecting comparability (IAC) 2 . EBITA was SEK 2,572 M (2,502), corresponding to a margin of 35 per cent (37) . EBIT was SEK 1,662 M (1,610)

was 34 per , excluding items affecting comparability (IAC) . EBITA was (2,502), corresponding to a margin of 35 per . EBIT was (1,610) Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 4.07 (3.02). Adjusted EPS before dilution 1 was SEK 4.03 (3.21). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 1,797 M (1,073)

(3.02). Adjusted EPS before dilution was (3.21). Cash flow from operating activities was (1,073) David Meek was elected as a new member, and as Chair of the Board of Directors

Full Year 2024

Total revenue increased 18 per cent, 19 per cent at CER to SEK 26,027 M (22,123). Haematology grew 24 per cent at CER and Immunology grew 11 per cent at CER

(22,123). Haematology grew 24 per cent at CER and Immunology grew 11 per cent at CER The adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 was 36 per cent (34) , excluding IAC 2

was 36 per , excluding IAC The board of directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the 2024 financial year

Outlook 2025

Revenue is anticipated to grow by a high single-digit percentage at CER

The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid-30s percentage of revenue

1. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). 2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).

* The strategic portfolio includes Sobi's medicines Altuvoct, Aspaveli/Empaveli, Doptelet, Gamifant®, Vonjo and Zynlonta®, and royalty on Sanofi's sales of Altuviiio® and Beyfortus.

Sobi

