Sobi® publishes Annual and sustainability report for 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) published its Annual and sustainability report today. The report details the progress Sobi has made in 2024 and how Sobi strives to identify and unlock potential breakthrough innovations that transform the lives of people with rare diseases.

Sobi has a strong focus on building a sustainable business and ensuring that everyone eligible within its therapeutic areas has access to approved medicines.

The report includes the audited Annual report and the Sustainability report, which is Sobi's statutory sustainability report in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and based on GRI Standards 2021, inspired by the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The report includes Sobi's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report and its EU Taxonomy disclosures.

Sobi is transitioning to fulfil the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and its European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The aim has been to implement selected parts of the fundamental standard structure in 2024.

The report disposition has, therefore, been modified towards the new requirements, and ESRS inspires the report content.

Sobi's 2024 Annual and Sustainability Report is available on sobi.com. The Swedish Annual Report is also available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The Swedish ESEF version prevails in case of any queries or conflicts.

Sobi

Sobi® is a global biopharma company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2024,c4125559

The following files are available for download: