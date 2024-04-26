Sobi establishes MTN programme with a framework amount of SEK 10 billion, publishes a base prospectus

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) has established a medium term note programme with a framework amount of SEK 10 billion or the equivalent thereof in EUR (the "MTN Programme").

For this purpose, Sobi has prepared a base prospectus, which has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The base prospectus will be made available on Sobi's website.

SEB has been appointed arranger of the MTN Programme and will also act as dealer together with Danske Bank, Nordea and Svenska Handelsbanken. Mannheimer Swartling acted as legal adviser to Sobi.

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn.

