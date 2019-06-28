Soaring Inclination Towards Coffee-Based Beverages Piloting Market Growth at 4.6% CAGR, Details Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per statistics acquired by the International Coffee Organization, consumption of coffee is likely to remain high across urban environments in which higher caffeine content is proven advantageous to deal with with rapid lifestyles. In addition, new applications of coffee tend to stay robust to develop the applicability purview for manufacturers, thereby, permitting them to capitalize in innovative production techniques. Fact.MR has stressed on such impending factors to evaluate the global coffee market through different lenses. The recently published report titled "Coffee Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022", holds relevant facets which can be conveniently utilized by readers, investors and new entrants.

As per this Fact.MR study, the global market for coffee is likely to reach US$ 34.3 Bn value by the end of 2022. It is observed that demand for coffee is projected to achieve moderate growth, primarily factored by rising demand of caffeine-based dietary supplements as well as growing inclusion of dairy beverages in everyday diets. The assessment provides clear insights associated to Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics, cost structure, supply chain, revenue (US$ Mn) comparison, market share comparison and a lot more.

Arabica Coffee Anticipated to Showcase Steady Demand during Forecast Period

As recorded in 2017, global coffee sales focused at Arabica grade surpassed US$ 14 Bn revenues. It is further mentioned that demand for Robusta grade coffee will also advance, especially due to their roasted nature and greater presence of chlorogenic acid. Interestingly, the report states that manufacturers would be targeting regions holding sufficient availability of raw coffee bean and manifestation of regulations that endorse large-scale coffee cultivation.

APEJ and Europe Ensure Superior Coffee Sales

Based on regional market examination, Europe acquires a secured spot to showcase lucrative coffee sales. The count of habitual coffee drinkers across Europe is rising every minute, with active cultural influence motivating the consumption of coffee-based beverages. By the end of 2022, the coffee market in Europe is likely to exceed US$ 6 Bn.

On the other hand, APEJ is marked as the largest market for coffee due to the ample accessibility of raw coffee beans, along with imposed government-backed initiatives promoting coffee farming. Furthermore, the presence of a vast consumer base is anticipated to keep APEJ countries in the lead of global coffee market expansion.

Classic Grocery Stores Highlight Notable Sales

While conferring the sales channel, it is projected that supermarkets will acquire the major share in the global coffee market. Traditional grocery stores are likely to emerge as encouraging sales channel until 2022, while a bourgeoning growth in online sales of coffee products would reveal lower perception of e-commerce sales platforms. Whereas, production of hot drinks is expected to reflect as the largest application in the coffee market, narrowly chased by ready-to-drink coffee.

The report has also profiled companies that are expected to remain active in global expansion of coffee market. These include, Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Corp., Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Unilever Plc, Tata Global Beverages, Strauss Group Ltd., Matthew, Algie & Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tchibo coffee, and Keurig Green Mountain.

Later on, the report discourses the leading companies operating in the global coffee market. Some of the popular names mentioned in the report are Nestlé S.A., Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Starbucks Corp., Unilever Plc, Strauss Group Ltd., Tata Global Beverages, The Kraft Heinz Co., Matthew, Algie & Co. Ltd., Keurig Green Mountain and Tchibo coffee.

