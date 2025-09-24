Soaring Gold Prices Open Doors for Emerging Producers

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

Gold has surged to fresh record highs as the U.S. dollar weakens and markets anticipate a potential interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Trading above $3,500 an ounce, the metal continues to attract attention amid inflation concerns, currency pressures and signs of slowing global growth. With the outlook suggesting sustained strength, companies preparing for near-term production are positioned to capture outsized benefits. LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is one of these companies. Currently transitioning from exploration to production, LaFleur is hitting its stride at the perfect time. The company owns a fully permitted and recently modernized gold mill in excellent condition, along with strategically located projects in one of Canada's most productive mining regions. This combination provides a compelling value proposition for investors aiming to capitalize on record gold prices. LaFleur stands among a select group of forward-thinking mining companies — including Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX.V: TG) (OTCQB: TRRFF), Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: AMX) (OTC: AMXEF), Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTC: CHXMF) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSX.V: ABI) (OTC:ABMBF) —that are ready to take advantage of the sector's powerful momentum.

LaFleur's core asset, the Swanson Gold Project, is an advanced-stage exploration property with substantial upside potential.

In July 2025 , the company commenced a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program identifying more than 50 prospects across the Swanson , Bartec, Jolin and Marimac target zones.

LaFleur is advancing permitting efforts as it prepares to test a ~100, 000 mt bulk sample at Swanson , and in parallel has commenced a Preliminary Economic Assessment to examine an open-pit mining scenario.

LaFleur's fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill is a cornerstone of its near-term production strategy.

LaFleur has finalized a restart plan for the Beacon Gold Mill, estimating C$5–6 million to bring the facility online over a six- to eight-month period.

Gold's Rally Builds as Dollar Weakens

Gold's surge past $3,500 per ounce reinforces its reputation as a dependable safeguard against currency weakness and economic volatility. Analysts suggest that expectations of an upcoming Federal Reserve policy pivot are helping drive momentum. Lower interest rates diminish the opportunity cost of holding gold, a nonyielding asset, which strengthens investor appetite. At the same time, continued central bank diversification into bullion provides further support for long-term demand.

Veteran resource investor Rick Rule bolstered this optimistic view during the 2025 Rule Symposium in Boca Raton. Speaking with Kitco Mining's Paul Harris, Rule noted that gold could potentially triple in value if the U.S. dollar follows a path similar to the 1970s, when it shed 75% of its purchasing power. He highlighted that even after a recent doubling in gold equities, many remain "dirt cheap" by historical standards. Rule described the present conditions as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for precious metals investors, particularly given ongoing inflation concerns and doubts over central bank policy effectiveness.

These favorable macro dynamics align closely with LaFleur's corporate strategy. The company owns a fully permitted, recently modernized gold processing mill—an uncommon asset in the junior mining sector. Despite this operational head start, LaFleur continues to trade at a discount relative to the value of its infrastructure, offering investors exposure to a business positioned years ahead of peers still lacking production-ready facilities. This discrepancy underscores the substantial upside potential available to shareholders as gold prices maintain their upward trajectory.

Swanson Gold Project Drives LaFleur's Growth Outlook

LaFleur's core asset, the Swanson Gold Project, is an advanced-stage exploration property with substantial upside potential. Situated in the prolific Abitibi gold district, the project benefits from more than 36,000 meters of historic drilling and currently hosts a mineral resource estimate of 123.4 Koz Au Indicated and 64.5 Koz Au Inferred at the Swanson gold deposit. With additional exploration and drilling throughout the project area, the overall resource has the potential to surpass one million ounces. Covering more than 18,300 hectares, including a mining lease at the Swanson gold deposit and 445 mining claims, Swanson gives LaFleur a commanding land position in Canada's largest gold-producing belt.

The project is underpinned by several gold-bearing regional structures and multiple targets that could expand the known resource. Since acquiring the property, LaFleur has more than tripled its land holdings, steadily consolidating surrounding claims to create what could evolve into a district-scale gold camp. This strategy is designed not only to increase the resource base but also to leverage the nearby Beacon Gold Mill, offering the possibility of transitioning quickly into production once the resources are defined at scale.

Swanson's close proximity to the Beacon Gold Mill provides LaFleur with a competitive edge. While many juniors are constrained by lengthy development timelines, LaFleur's integrated asset portfolio positions it to move from drilling to processing far more rapidly. This combination of strategic location, infrastructure readiness, and a robust land position in a top-tier jurisdiction strengthens LaFleur's case as a company well-positioned to shift from explorer to producer in the near term.

Exploration Accelerates with Active Drilling Program

In July 2025, LaFleur commenced a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program after identifying over 50 prospects across the Swanson, Bartec, Jolin and Marimac target zones and is expected to increase the size of the drilling program throughout the fall and winter. The program aims to test high-grade zones and extend known mineralization along strike to assess the potential for open-pit mining. Initial surface sampling results have been promising, including assays as high as 11.7 g/t Au at Jolin, indicating strong potential for near-surface, high-grade deposits.

So far, the company has drilled over seven holes totaling 1,764 meters, with assay results currently pending. LaFleur is also evaluating additional claims acquisitions near the Swanson and Beacon projects, potentially enlarging its property footprint.

In addition, LaFleur filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for Swanson in July, which reconfirmed the 2024 mineral resource estimate while integrating the latest exploration work completed by LaFleur from late 2024 to mid-2025. The ongoing drilling campaign is expected to support resource growth toward the company's long-term objective of defining more than one million ounces of gold at Swanson, a milestone that would pave the way for large-scale bulk sampling and eventual transport of mineralized material to the Beacon Gold Mill.

Permitting Progresses as Bulk Sampling Plans Move Forward

LaFleur is advancing permitting efforts as it prepares to test a bulk sample of roughly 100,000 mt at Swanson. The program is anticipated to deliver an average grade of 1.89 g/t Au, equating to around 6,350 ounces of contained gold, approximately 3% of the current resource estimate. This step will help validate mining and processing assumptions while providing important operational data.

The company is also developing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to examine an open-pit mining scenario, with mineralized material slated for processing at the Beacon Gold Mill. The timing is advantageous, as gold prices remain near record levels. Bulk sampling is a critical stage toward commercial production, reducing project risk and showcasing LaFleur's capacity to leverage current market conditions.

In addition, environmental remediation and mine closure plans are being completed with Québec regulators, highlighting the company's dedication to responsible resource development. Successful permitting would clear the path for scaling up operations as the Beacon Gold Mill restart comes online.

A Key Component of LaFleur's Production Plan

LaFleur's fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill is a cornerstone of its near-term production strategy. Acquired through Monarch Mining's CCAA process in 2024, the facility has a processing capacity exceeding 750 tonnes per day. Notably, it benefited from roughly C$20 million in upgrades as recently as 2022, leaving it in excellent operational condition.

The company recently engaged Montreal-based engineering firm Bumigeme Inc. to produce an independent valuation report. The study estimated replacement and rehabilitation costs for the mill and its tailings facility at C$71.5 million, underscoring the asset's substantial value. In contrast, restarting the mill is projected to cost only C$5–6 million, with Bumigeme estimating rehabilitation expenses at approximately C$4.1 million. This gap between high replacement value and relatively low restart costs highlights the capital efficiency of LaFleur's approach, providing a cost-effective path to near-term gold production.

Free of royalties or other encumbrances and secured by a C$2.4 million reclamation bond, the Beacon Mill offers a strategic advantage supporting both the Swanson project and potential custom milling of regional ore. Its location, including road access, power infrastructure and an available skilled workforce, further enhances its role as a regional processing hub.

Beacon Gold Mill Restart Plan Set in Motion

LaFleur has finalized a restart plan for the Beacon Gold Mill, with an estimated cost of C$5–6 million to bring the facility online over a six- to eight-month period. The company aims to begin ramping up production by early 2026, with full commercial operations targeted for mid-2026, generating positive cash flow within a year. The plan designates roughly C$3.8 million for mill equipment upgrades and C$1.8 million for tailings facility repairs, ensuring the operation meets contemporary standards.

Strategically situated within Canada's largest gold-producing belt, the Beacon Gold Mill is surrounded by over 100 historical and active mines. This prime location makes it a strong candidate for toll milling, potentially creating additional revenue streams beyond processing LaFleur's Swanson mineralization. The company is actively engaging with nearby deposit owners to explore tolling and custom milling arrangements that could boost throughput and enhance profitability.

To support the restart financially, LaFleur retained FMI Securities Inc. (Canada) and FM Global Markets Inc. (U.S.) as advisors for a proposed C$5 million secured debt financing specifically for the Beacon Gold Mill. At the same time, the company successfully closed a fully subscribed C$2.88 million LIFE Offering of up to six million units at C$0.48 each, with warrants exercisable at C$0.75, along with an additional hard dollar equity raise exceeding C$553,000. The company also strengthened its advisory team with the appointment of Peter Espig, CEO and operational leader of gold producer Nicola Mining, a respected mining financier, to guide LaFleur's strategy.

With a solid asset base, a defined production roadmap, and favorable market conditions, LaFleur Minerals is positioned ahead of many peers in the Abitibi region. Its integrated approach—anchored by the Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill—offers a compelling investment opportunity amid a record-breaking gold market.

Producers Advance Projects with Key Milestones

Leading precious metals producers continue to advance their projects through exploration, development and operational milestones. From fresh drilling campaigns and underground bulk sampling to long-term concentrate offtake agreements and inaugural gold pours, companies are making decisive moves that strengthen their positions in the global mining sector.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. has completed 1992 m of diamond drilling as part of the 2025 program at its Rye Project. Diamond drilling equipment has now been demobilized from the property, and the logged and photographed drill core has been shipped to Whitehorse, Yukon, for sawing and geochemical analysis. A total of six holes were completed, with all six holes being directed toward zones of densely sheeted quartz-tourmaline±arsenopyrite veins, located in and around the reduced, mid-Cretaceous Itsi Pluton.

Amex Exploration Inc. has submitted a ministerial authorization request for the execution of an underground bulk sampling program at its Perron gold project. The underground bulk sample will be collected at a vertical depth of approximately 230 meters and will focus on the Champagne and the Denise zones, two of the main orebodies on the Perron property. The bulk sample will aim to enhance the geological comprehension of the ore zones, validate parameters used in the resource estimate, confirm mining concepts and obtain mineralized material for large mineral processing and testing purposes. This program will de-risk the development of the Perron project, from a geological, technical and financial perspective.

Troilus Gold Corp. has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Aurubis AG, a Germany-based leading global copper smelter and recycler, for the long-term offtake of copper-gold concentrate from the company's Troilus Project in Québec, Canada. This MoA builds on the indicative offtake terms announced earlier, advancing Troilus' partnership with Aurubis to a more formal stage. The agreement establishes the framework for long-term concentrate supply and strengthens alignment between the two companies as Troilus advances toward project financing and development.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is reporting the successful completion of its first gold pour at the Sleeping Giant Mine, marking a significant milestone in the company's operations and commitment to sustainable gold production. This achievement is the culmination of extensive efforts by the Abcourt team, which has worked diligently to bring the mine to this milestone. "This milestone demonstrates our ability to operate efficiently with a first pour two months after we began the development of the project," said Abcourt Mines president and CEO Pascal Hamelin. "This successful gold pour is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting chapter for Abcourt and its shareholders."

Together, these milestones demonstrate how established and emerging producers are executing strategies that move projects closer to production, reduce technical and financial risks, and create new revenue opportunities. These steps underline the sector's ability to adapt and thrive in today's robust metals markets.

For more information, visit LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Qualified Person Statement: All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

