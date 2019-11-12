SO/ Hotels & Resorts introduces the SO/ Wellness Experience, an upbeat new well-being philosophy for adventurous trendsetters in pursuit of the "have-it-all" lifestyle

The brand's new wellness and lifestyle concepts will be piloted at the avant-garde SO/ Vienna in advance of a wider global roll-out

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - SO/ Hotels & Resorts, an exclusive lifestyle brand from Accor that features fashionable hotels exhibiting a distinctively rebellious interpretation of luxury, is pleased to announce a vibrant new wellness program designed for its adventurous and stylish guests and socializers. The new SO/ Wellness Experience is now available at SO/ Vienna, one of the brand's most avant-garde properties, where the program concepts are being piloted in advance of a future global roll-out.

"The new SO/ Wellness experience seeks to bring nourishment and well-being to our jet-setting guests who live fast and like to showcase their attitude. We've created fun and creative ways to restore energy, so that guests can continue their pursuit of a have-it-all lifestyle, complete with a reset button," says Aldina Duarte Ramos, Global Director of Well-Being, Accor. "Every facet of the SO/ Wellness concept – from recipes to amenities – was creatively designed to suit the unique personality of the SO/ brand and the interests of our guests. This means elements are playful, stylish, balanced and effective."

One of the exclusive partners of the SO/ SPA is /skin regimen/. With the mantra of 'fast living, slow aging', this modern skincare line is ideal for travelers, urbanites and those with a fast-paced lifestyle and stressed-out skin. Modern plant chemistry™ formulas counteract the effects of toxins, pollution and lifestyle aging for healthier, glowing skin with long-lasting results.

Every SO/ location will also feature a distinct experimental spa treatment inspired by the destination and local hotel story. At SO/ Vienna guests can enjoy its 'Legally Stoned' treatment, which combines specific massage movements with the effectiveness of Austrian Amethyst crystals to provide a holistic sense of calm for body and mind, restoring inner balance and strength.

Another key element of the SO/ Wellness Experience is the Cleanse & Crave concept. Cleanse & Crave delivers the perfect balance between wellbeing and indulgence. Examples might include a detoxifying juice shot before a spa treatment and a refreshing mojito shot after. At breakfast, a guest might opt for the 'cleanse' choice of oatmeal gluten-free pancakes or the 'crave' choice of creamy buttermilk pancakes. Green apples after an adrenaline-pumping workout or green apple gummies? At SO/, guests can have it all.

"Wherever guests wander through the hotel, a Cleanse & Crave option is there," says Peter Katusak-Huzsvar, General Manager of SO/ Vienna. "Health meets hedonism, self-control meets self-care, nourishment meets indulgence. We understand the dichotomy of our guests' lives and with SO/ Wellness at SO/ Vienna, achieving balance is never boring."

The creatively vibrant approach to holistic wellness is found on the menus at SO/ Vienna as well. Guests are invited to think 'out of the box and into the bowl'. Whether it is breakfast at the Das Loft restaurant or in-room dining, guests will find Instagram-worthy Bowls for the Soul, designed by the culinary team to optimize taste and nutrition, including delicious vegan options. In other locations, guests might also be able to build their own bowls with seasonal, wholesome and even a few naughty-but-nice ingredients.

The SO/ Wellness initiative would not be complete without an innovative and exhilarating fitness program. One example is the Deep Beats Yoga, a transformational sound-immersive experience that combines dynamic vinyasa and power flow yoga sets alongside invigorating soundtracks played through Bluetooth headsets.

Another space to watch out for is the lobby. Guests arriving will encounter the showpiece of the new SO/ Wellness program: The Glow Bar. This pop-up spa concept is entirely encased within a glowing cube and offers express spa, massage and beauty treatments. From glossy pouts to perfect brows, guests enjoy 15-minute sessions, or choose to purchase lengthier 45-minute sessions to get the glow on, from head to toe.

After a whirlwind day, the SO/ RESET Turndown Service provides a final, perfect touch to the end of the day. With the Cleanse & Crave concept in play, Suite guests are treated to a nourishing 'kiss goodnight and morning after' skincare amenity by /skin regimen/ and a light bite to inspire sweet dreams and a replenishing, deep sleep.

"SO/ hotels are vibrant places to see and to be seen at," added Joao Rocco, Vice President, Luxury Brand Management, SO/. "We are confident that the new SO/ Wellness program will contribute a powerful boost to the energy, style and sophistication of each hotel within this fast-growing global brand."

SO/ Hotels & Resorts is so vivid, expressive and bursting with local energy that even the most adventurous travelers will be fascinated and entertained. A dynamic player on the global hotel scene, the SO/ brand surprises with a playful and distinctly rebellious interpretation of luxury that includes avant-garde design, a passion for fashion, trendy beats, 'Just Say SO' service, and buzzing destination bars and events. Originally created as an exclusive label of Sofitel, the SO/ brand can now be found in socially vibrant destinations such as Berlin, Mauritius, Bangkok, St. Petersburg and Singapore. SO/ hotels are places to be and to be seen, thrilling guests with fashionable and entertaining social experiences that capture the vivacity and vibe of the locale. SO/ Hotels & Resorts is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 4,900 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

