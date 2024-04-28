OSAKA, Japan, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at EVO Japan, SNK revealed that Marco Rodrigues, assistant instructor of Kyokugen Karate, will be a playable character in the highly-anticipated fighter FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves! Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is the first FATAL FURY game in 26 years, set to release in early 2025.

Check out Marco's English and Japanese VA trailers to see the hot-blooded Kyokugen karateka in action!

SNK Reveals Marco Rodrigues as Next ‘FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves’ Fighter

MARCO RODRIGUES

Voice Actors: Earl Baylon (EN), Kenichirou Matsuda (JA)

Marco Rodrigues' spirited nature has earned him a reputation for being a beast in battle. With his dojo sign stolen by forces unknown, he has no choice but to hone his karate skills elsewhere in the interim—namely, at Yuri's fitness club. Upon learning of a new KOF tournament on the horizon, Marco steels himself for what lies ahead: an opportunity to spread word about his beloved dojo, a chance to get its sign back, and (of course) a turbulent test of his Kyokugen Karate might.

ABOUT FATAL FURY

The FATAL FURY series made its debut in 1991, igniting the fighting game frenzy of the 1990s that would soon engulf the gaming industry. GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES, released in 1999, has remained the latest installment in the franchise for quite some time. FATAL FURY will soon make its triumphant return for the first time in 26 years when FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves launches in early 2025, featuring a dynamic art style, new and familiar fighters, and modernized battle systems.

ABOUT SNK CORPORATION

Founded in 1978, SNK CORPORATION is a Japanese video game company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. SNK is best known for creating the Neo-Geo arcade system and several game franchises, including THE KING OF FIGHTERS, Metal Slug, Samurai Shodown, and FATAL FURY. Learn more about SNK CORPORATION by visiting https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/.

