SNGLR Capital Announces Strategic Investment from Ayre Ventures

LONDON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SNGLR XTF Fund, an exponential tech focused venture capital fund, is pleased to announce a key investment from Ayre Ventures, one of the leading blockchain investors with a particular focus on utility and unbounded scaling in blockchain.

SNGLR XTF invests mainly in European early-stage technology start-ups with exponential growth potential in sectors such as longevity and smart mobility & smart cities, enabled by technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Data (IoT; API), 5G, robotics and others.

Dr. Daniel Diemers, Co-Founder of SNGLR Group, said "We're delighted to have Ayre Ventures as a key partner and investor in SNGLR XTF. Their experience investing in blockchain, with a key focus on utility and scalability on the BSV Blockchain, will be of high value to us".

Dr. Diemers added "Our team has tremendous experience as founders, early-stage tech investors, board members, advisors, mentors and coaches. Along with our own deep technological insights, we also have a unique venture building model involving selected corporate venture units and consulting firms with strong market access and technological capabilities. As such, we're positioned very well to help entrepreneurs through all ups and downs of their journey".

Ayre Ventures founder Calvin Ayre said "BSV is the only blockchain with the scaling capacity to realize the potential of technologies requiring high volumes of low-cost data transactions, including Internet of Things and longevity, sectors that are undergoing exponential growth. SGNLR XTF focuses on companies with the same capacity for exponential growth, and I'm thrilled to partner with them and explore all that BSV has to offer".

About SNGLR Capital

SNGLR Capital is the venture capital entity within SNGLR Group and is focused on investments in the sectors longevity and smart mobility/ smart cities, and leading exponential technologies such as blockchain and AI. The team advises the SNGLR XTF fund, based in Guernsey, Channel Islands, which invests in early-stage tech startups across Europe.

About Ayre Ventures

Ayre Ventures, founded by celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, provides capital to scalable, high-growth businesses within the BSV blockchain ecosystem, the only infinitely scaling enterprise public blockchain. The Group targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are 'positively disruptive', supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive network and industry partners.

SOURCE Ayre Ventures