Snapmaker Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Play Well Makerathon, Artisan Premium, and More

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapmaker, a leading innovator in the 3-in-1 3D printer market, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 8th anniversary on June 1st. This year's theme, "Play Well," reflects the company's roots in fun and exploration and its ongoing commitment to innovation and creativity.

Makerathon: A 48-Hour Creative Challenge

Snapmaker's 8th Anniversary Celebration Events and Offers

As part of the anniversary festivities, Snapmaker will host a two-day Makerathon on May 31st and June 1st. During this 48-hour event, Snapmaker employees will form 10 teams, each tasked with "Making Something Wonderful." Teams will create a variety of playful and functional items. These creations might include games, sports equipment, friendly robots, toys, musical instruments, and more. This event showcases Snapmaker's commitment to fostering creativity and teamwork among its employees, and will be livestreamed on Snapmaker's Facebook Page.

Introducing the Snapmaker Artisan Premium

To mark this milestone, Snapmaker is also excited to announce the release of the Snapmaker Artisan Premium, The Ultimate 3-in-1 3D Printer. This upgraded version of the popular Snapmaker Artisan features a dual extruder 3D printing module, 200W CNC module, a spacious 400mm3 workspace, and enhanced features like the 40W laser module and air assist pump. The Artisan Premium's modular design allows users to quickly switch between functions in less than a minute, offering unmatched versatility, precision, and capability. Its sturdy metal construction and beautiful design combines reliability with world-class aesthetics, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to master their craft. The Artisan Premium goes on sale on May 28th with an MSRP of $2999 USD (US and Global) / €3299 EUR (EU, vat included).

Key Features of the Snapmaker Artisan Premium:

Dual extruder 3D Printing Module

40W Laser Module

200W CNC Module

Enclosure

400mm3 workspace

Deals, Discounts, and More

Snapmaker will be offering big discounts and referral bonuses, releasing printable 3D models of Snapmaker 3-in-1s, and starting a new rewards program, The Snappy Club, to celebrate this anniversary.

The Print and Play Challenge video contest will also be running until June 16th.

About Snapmaker

