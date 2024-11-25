Snag top-notch smart home gadgets at unbeatable prices: EZVIZ drops Black Friday deals on its all-time bestsellers and flagship innovations

People can score huge savings on EZVIZ's award-winning security products and robot vacuums, making their homes safe and comfortable before New Year arrives.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a leading smart home company known for its high-quality gadgets, is ramping up the thrills of Black Friday shopping by kicking off its special sale into high gear. Simplifying the stressful process of handpicking products and comparing bargains across brands and platforms, EZVIZ adds massive discounts to its extensive product portfolio, helping people build a multi-device smart system from scratch. Even busy but picky homeowners can quickly find essential devices like a garage security camera, a pet monitor or a multi-purpose vacuum cleaner, at hard-to-resist prices with unmatched functionality.

EZVIZ unveils its red-hot offers on award-winning smart devices for Black Friday 2024 only. (PRNewsFoto/EZVIZ)

EZVIZ's Black Friday sale runs from November 22 to December 2 in its official store on Amazon UK. For any family in need of peace of mind or gift ideas for the upcoming holidays, here are some hard-to-miss offers:

H9c Dual Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera (3K) – now￡99.99, was￡129.99

A star innovation of the year that advances the dual-lens technology to become highly smart and responsive. The H9c Dual combines a 3K wide-angle lens and a pan-tilt 3K telephoto lens in one housing. The duo works independently to secure two directions, or reacts to each other to complete the tracking of a single important activity.

EP3x Pro Dual-Lens Battery Video Doorbell – now￡99.99, was￡129.99

A truly smart doorkeeper that doubles up your vision with subscription-free detection features, all with easy installation. Seamlessly stitching the view of a main 2K lens and a 1080p down-facing lens, the EP3x Pro sees visitors and delivered packages from top to bottom. Flexible for any home, it uses a large battery and has an included solar panel for additional green power.

CP2 Peephole Door Viewer – now￡49.99, was￡69.99

A simple yet reliable option to turn an existing peephole into a smart, sharp camera. The CP2 attaches to most doors and allows real-time viewing via the large indoor screen or remotely via the EZVIZ App. All family members, including seniors and children, can see who's outside without having to worry about blind spots, and feel protected and safe in a cost-effective way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557647/EZVIZ_2024_Black_Friday_PR_Picture.jpg