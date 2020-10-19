Snack Your Way To Success With RXBAR'S Newest Flavour

Vanilla has a reputation problem, but that's about to change…

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While some might consider vanilla basic, we think it deserves some epic street cred. Afterall, it is the second-most expensive spice in the world. Enter our NEW Vanilla Almond bar!

Made with real vanilla bean, plus a few other simple ingredients, this bar is sure to give your tastebuds a delicious wake-up call.

RXBAR is a real food protein bar made with a few simple ingredients. The core of each bar is egg whites for protein, dates to bind, nuts for texture. Every ingredient serves a purpose. Each minimal-ingredient bar packs 12 grams of protein and contains no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. What you see is what you eat. Perfect for a breakfast on the go, protein-packed afternoon snack, or pre/post-workout fuel.

To mark the arrival of Vanilla Almond, RXBAR has teamed up with nutritionist Lily Soutter to share her top 5 tips to snack your way to success.

Protein - little & often: Protein has satiating properties and retains muscle mass, both of which play a key role in maintaining a healthy body weight. Whilst we don't all need high protein diets, we should consider incorporating protein at each meal and snack, and RXBARs are a convenient way to enjoy a high-quality protein dose throughout the day. Other protein sources to try - meat, fish, natural yoghurt, eggs, tofu, tempeh, beans, lentils, chickpeas, nuts and seeds.

Eat your way to a smarter brain - smart carbs: Did you know that our brain uses as much as 20% of all energy required by the body to function? Unlike other organs, it requires a steady supply of glucose for optimal concentration and memory. Aim to eat 3 meals a day (plus snacks if required) to feel and perform at your best. Choose nourishing carbohydrate-containing foods such as RXBARs, wholegrain carbohydrates such as brown rice, brown bread, brown pasta, chickpeas, lentils, beans, quinoa, oats and leave the skin on your potato.

Eat your way to a smarter brain - smart fats: 60% of the brain is made up of fat, and omega 3 fats are critical for the brain's integrity and ability to perform. Oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, anchovies are a top source of omega 3 fats, with plant-based sources including chia, ground flaxseeds and walnuts.

Practice mindful snacking: When going for long gaps between meals, our blood sugar levels can drop which can hinder concentration and leave us feeling irritable, tired and 'hangry'. Opting for a high-quality snack is important to keep our blood sugar and energy levels stable. Mindful eating is one of the strongest tools to have in your box when it comes to snacking the healthy way. It isn't about restriction or cutting food groups, instead it increases awareness overeating habits and can be key to managing hunger and fullness cues. When we eat mindfully, we tend to feel much more satisfied with what we are consuming, therefore we are less likely to overdo it when it comes to comfort food. Try eating your snacks slowly, chew thoroughly (15-30 times), eat without distractions such at the TV and savour the flavours of your food.

Set yourself up for success by having a healthy snack to hand for that 3 pm sugar fix: If you have the right food to hand, then you're more likely to make healthier choices when those sugar cravings hit. Whilst many of us have sugar cravings, consuming neat sugar straight off the spoon seems rather unappetising. Instead, we crave a combination of sugar and fat which provides those moreish and hyper-palatable qualities. If opting for a healthier sweet snack, choose a mix sugar and fat for their satisfying properties - try apple (sugar) dipped in nut butter (fat), or a banana (sugar) with Greek yoghurt (fat) or an RXBAR which contains dates (sugar) and nuts (healthy fats).

The new Vanilla Almond bar has joined the RXBAR family in the UK alongside five other delicious flavours – Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Blueberry.

