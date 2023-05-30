SMX Earns Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Sustainable Supply Chain Management and a Low Carbon Footprint with Its Technology

SMX's leading-edge technology enables secure revenue flow and transactions and facilitates reusing, recycling, buying, and selling with value chain participants.

SAN ANTONIO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan conducted a comprehensive assessment on the digital sustainability in the fashion industry and, based on its findings, it has recognized SMX PLC with the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company is a provider of cutting-edge marking, tracking, measuring, and digital platform technology that enables clients to transition to a low-carbon, circular economy. Leveraging forward-looking strategies, the company addresses industry challenges, empowering clients with its transparent, measurable, and tangible digital twin blockchain platform. Clients can identify the origins and material composition of raw materials of a finished product and its packaging, creating a trusted bridge between physical and digital worlds. Clients capitalize on SMX's offerings to align their operations with evolving and complex carbon neutrality-focused industry standards and government regulations.

SMX's state-of-the-art technology enables companies to work more innovatively, optimize their value chains, and maximize the potential of materials through efficient reuse and recycling practices. The company's equilibrium circular economy business model effectively lowers waste production and the need for new raw materials, enabling brands to fulfill their financial objectives while satisfying the industry's and consumers' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements. SMX's turnkey solution ensures consumers and producers have confidence in the legitimacy and distribution of goods.

Paulina Blaszczyk, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "SMX's dynamic solution harmonizes with customers' needs and provides the flexibility and agility to support fluid, timely decision making, delivering the necessary tools for customers to achieve their goals."

SMX's technology enables a drop-in, unique solution for marking natural and synthetic fibers. The technology allows clients to invisibly mark, trace, and store data on raw materials using the company's marker. The technology securely monitors items in real time, from their origin to customer purchase and recycling, enabling brands to sort, reclaim, reuse, recycle, and upcycle the raw materials in the unwanted product at the end of life. The technology exhibits versatility across various materials and applications. SMX's equilibrium economy prompts sustainable supply chain management and significantly lowers the carbon footprint. The company has gained its technology leadership based on its ability to visualize and execute customer- and market-centric ideas that consistently catalyze growth opportunities.

"SMX stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation, close working relationships with its partners, creativity, and ability to launch new solutions with far-reaching impact and application. Its global market-focused, unique solution helps track and trace any material/product, facilitating versatile opportunities for customers and supporting the circular economy," added Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

