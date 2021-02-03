Smoking Cessation Market Size Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.24% During the Study Period 2017-30 in the 7MM, projects DelveInsight

Smoking Cessation treatment market offers tremendous opportunities to pharmaceutical players since there are only a few approved non-nicotinic therapies available commercially.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Smoking Cessation Market Analysis Report proffers a comprehensive outlay of the Smoking Cessation Epidemiological analysis focusing on the incidence and diagnosed patient pool segmented on the basis of several factors, as well as the upcoming trends of the Smoking Cessation epidemiology that is going to impact the overall patient pool and the market outlook in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) and Japan).

The report covers the Smoking Cessation market trends covering key pharmaceutical companies in the market, upcoming as well as Smoking Cessation marketed therapies, unmet needs, prevailing constraints and the factors driving the market size growth.

Some of the key highlights of the Smoking Cessation Market Analysis Report:

The current Smoking Cessation market offers three major therapies Varenicline (Chantix/Champix), Bupropion-SR (Zyban), and nicotine replacement therapies (NRT), which includes inhaler, nasal spray, patch, gum, and lozenge.

(Chantix/Champix), (Zyban), and (NRT), which includes inhaler, nasal spray, patch, gum, and lozenge. In the EU Smoking Cessation market, Varenicline and Bupropion-SR are available as approved therapies.

and are available as approved therapies. Key players, such as Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences , among several others are developing therapies for the treatment of Smoking Cessation.

, among several others are developing therapies for the treatment of Smoking Cessation. The expected launch of AXS-05 , Cytisinicline (Cytisine), and NFL-101 in the Smoking Cessation market during the forecasted period (2021–2030) projects a promising outlook of the overall market size.

, (Cytisine), and in the Smoking Cessation market during the forecasted period (2021–2030) projects a promising outlook of the overall market size. Among all the Smoking cessation pipeline therapies, Cytisine is commercially available in several Central and Eastern European countries as the standard Smoking Cessation treatment option. It is expected to enter the US Smoking Cessation market in 2023.

is commercially available in several Central and Eastern European countries as the standard Smoking Cessation treatment option. It is expected to enter the US Smoking Cessation market in 2023. The Launch of generics of Zyban (already available), and Champix (soon to go off-market), is expected to be a downside in the growth the market size and revenue generation by the branded products in the forecasted period 2021-30.

The tobacco epidemic is considered as one of the biggest public health threats of the present time. The incessant use of tobacco is reported to kill over 8 million people every year worldwide. However, several tobacco smokers make an attempt to quit smoking. The process to discontinue smoking is referred to as Smoking Cessation.

However, the main barrier to smoking cessation is nicotine addiction. Smokers trying to quit smoking often experience nicotine withdrawal symptoms such as a craving for smoking, mood swings, insomnia, constipation, increased appetite, anxiety, depression (mostly mild, but sometimes severe), inability to concentrate, irritability, restlessness, tremor, sweating, dizziness, headaches, abdominal pains, nausea, and disrupted sleep pattern.

Smoking Cessation Epidemiology

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed Smoking Cessation prevalent population in the 7MM was estimated to be 49,301,950 in 2017, which rose to 50,426,314 in 2020. Out of all the 7MM, the United States was observed to occupy the highest diagnosed prevalent patient pool of Smoking Cessation. Further, the Smoking Cessation epidemiological analysis demonstrated men as the larger constituent of the patient pool as compared to women.

Smoking Cessation Treatment Market Outlook

Nicotine withdrawal symptoms tend to be most intense in the first 2–3 days of quitting tobacco and gradually subsides within 2–4 weeks. The Smoking Cessation market offers effective drugs and treatments including both behavioral therapies and medications. There exists 89 distinct products and services available for management of Smoking Cessation, along with 12 smoking alternatives that are not specifically indicated for cessation.

FDA-approved pharmacotherapies such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in several different forms like transdermal patch, gum, nasal spray, oral inhaler, and lozenges; bupropion; and, most recently, varenicline (Chantix/Champix) are now commercially available in the Smoking Cessation therapy market. Talking about Japanese Smoking Cessation market, varenicline, NRT and some off-label therapies are available, whereas Bupropion-SR is not licensed in the market. However, the patent of Varenicline is going to expire in this year - 2021 in the EU and in 2022 in Japan.

Cytisine has been available in the market for Smoking Cessation as both with and without prescription drug since the 1960s, largely in Eastern Europe. It is a generic candidate manufactured by Sopharma as Tabex and by Aflofarm Pharma as Desmoxan.

Non-pharmacological treatments for tobacco dependence include behavioral skills training using cognitive behavioral therapy techniques, counseling, motivational interviewing, and incentives to motivate and reinforce behavior change. E-cigarettes are also considered in ceasing smoking.

However, the evidence for their effectiveness is not strong. Further, there is reported evidence of patients getting addicted to flavored e-cigarettes. The present Smoking Cessation market domain has a limited number of approved non-nicotinic therapies. Moreover, the chances of relapse within the first weeks of treatment regimen are quite high. Cases have also been observed where patients relapsed after years of quitting smoking. Thus, it depicts the grim picture of the poor adherence of the therapies in the market.

Smoking Cessation Market Landscape

Key companies worldwide are exploring novel mechanisms to battle nicotine addiction and withdrawal symptoms. Over the decades, considerable success has been achieved in the developing standard and efficient therapies for the same. Key players, such as Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, and others are developing therapies and strengthening the Smoking Cessation market landscape.

Conclusively, emerging drugs with novel mechanisms of action are going to exponentially push the Smoking Cessation market size forward. Several large-scale collaborative studies have significantly proffered novel insights into the condition and its pathophysiology. Further, there is an increasing trend observed of quitting smoking owing to better awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco-smoking as well as several initiatives by different non-profit organizations and federations.

The Smoking Cessation treatment market landscape offers tremendous opportunities to pharmaceutical players in the healthcare market to explore and develop novel therapies since there are only a few approved non-nicotinic therapies available commercially. Thus, there is undoubtedly a positive scenario of the market domain in the coming decade. However, the Smoking Cessation market size growth is anticipated to face a few hurdles here and there, says DelveInsight. Strict pricing and reimbursement policies are two of those. At present, many insurance plans cover Champix for a low or USD 0 co-pay. Similarly, The French Health Insurance reimburses nicotine substitutes and Champix. The arrival of the generics is another roadblock in the smooth transition of the Smoking Cessation market size. With the generics of Zyban are already available in the market, and Champix is going to go off-market soon, the market for these branded products is expected to fall in the forecasted period 2021-30. Overall, the market growth is going to traverse steadily in the coming decade if everything goes as planned.

Smoking Cessation Pipeline Therapies

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

Cytisinicline: Axsome Therapeutics

Nadolol (INV102): Chronic Airway Therapeutics

NFL-101: Smoke Free Therapeutics (NFL Biosciences SAS)

Liraglutide: Novo Nordisk

Scope of the Report

Geography Coverage : The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan.

: , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), Japan. Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Smoking Cessation Market Segmentation : Total Market Size; Market Size by Current (Approved/off-label therapies), Market Size by Emerging Therapies

: Total Market Size; Market Size by Current (Approved/off-label therapies), Market Size by Emerging Therapies Key Players Involved : Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences and others

: Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences and others Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of Smoking Cessation emerging therapies

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Smoking Cessation emerging therapies Tools used : SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

: SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Smoking Cessation 3 Smoking Cessation Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Smoking Cessation 5 Case Reports 6 Patient Journey 7 Smoking Cessation Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 United States Smoking Cessation Epidemiology 9 EU5 Smoking Cessation Epidemiology 10 Japan Smoking Cessation Epidemiology 11 Current Smoking Cessation Treatment and Medical Practices 12 Unmet Needs 13 Smoking Cessation Marketed Drugs 14 Smoking Cessation Emerging Therapies 15 Smoking Cessation: 7MM Market Analysis 16 Potential of Emerging Therapies 17 United States Smoking Cessation Market Size 18 EU-5 countries Smoking Cessation Market Size 19 Japan Smoking Cessation Market Size 20 Smoking Cessation Market Drivers 21 Smoking Cessation Market Barriers 22 SWOT Analysis 23 Reimbursement and Market Access 24 Recognized Establishments 25 Appendix 26 DelveInsight Capabilities 27 Disclaimer 28 About DelveInsight

