Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.6% During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market is projected to grow positively owing to the increasing R&D activities, healthcare spending, and the expected launch of emerging therapies by leading players such as Achieve Life Sciences, NFL Biosciences SAS, Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Inc, Axsome Therapeutics, and others.

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, smoking cessation and nicotine addiction emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent smoking cessation cases in the 7MM were approximately 47 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading smoking cessation and nicotine addiction companies such as Achieve Life Sciences, NFL Biosciences SAS, Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Inc, Axsome Therapeutics, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Omeros Corporation, Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical , and others are developing novel smoking cessation and nicotine addiction drugs that can be available in the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel smoking cessation and nicotine addiction drugs that can be available in the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market in the coming years. The promising smoking cessation and nicotine addiction therapies in the pipeline include Cytisinicline (cytisine), NFL-101, EMB-001, AXS-05, CX-101, OMS 405, SXC-2023, EB-1020 (Centanafadine), and others.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Overview

Nicotine/tobacco dependence is a group of behavioral, cognitive, and physiological phenomena that develop after repeated tobacco use and typically include a strong desire to use tobacco, difficulties controlling its use, persistence in tobacco use despite harmful consequences, a higher priority given to tobacco use than other activities and obligations, increased tolerance, and, in some cases, a physical withdrawal state. Tobacco is the most common source of nicotine. The most common administration methods are smoking pipes/cigars, chewing, and snorting tiny powders. Cigarette smoking is the most frequent, both in terms of prevalence and health repercussions.

Major reasons for nicotine addiction include a lack of enforcement of smoking prohibitions, a lack of good understanding and education on the subject (particularly in developing countries), a lack of incentive to quit smoking, insufficient training among mental health experts, and insufficient therapies. Tobacco and tobacco product consumption contributes considerably to global health problems.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 137 million prevalent cases of tobacco use in the 7MM in 2022.

According to DelveInsight estimates, EU4 and the UK accounted for the highest prevalent tobacco use cases, ~64 million, followed by the US and Japan in 2022.

The smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Tobacco Use

Gender-specific Cases of Tobacco Use

Age-specific Cases of Tobacco Use

Prevalent Cases of Tobacco Use by Product Type

Prevalent Nicotine Dependent Cases among Cigarette Smokers

Prevalent Cases of Smoking Cessation

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market

Quitting smoking causes strong cravings for cigarettes and symptoms such as anxiety, depression (usually minor, but sometimes severe), inability to focus, irritability, restlessness, hunger, tremor, perspiration, dizziness, headaches, abdominal pains, nausea, and disrupted sleep. Nicotine withdrawal symptoms often peak within the first 2-3 days of quitting smoking and then fade within 2-4 weeks. There are medications available to help with nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

There are successful cigarette cessation treatments, including behavioral therapies and FDA-approved medicines. Several various products and services are available today for smoking cessation and smoking alternatives that are not particularly suggested for quitting. Nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) in the form of transdermal patches, gums, nasal sprays, oral inhalers, and lozenges are among the FDA-approved pharmacotherapies. Three types of NRTs are available without a doctor's prescription: the patch, gum, and lozenge. The other two NRT versions (inhaler and nasal spray) and the two non-NRT drugs are only available by prescription. The patch is available with and without a prescription.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved two nicotine-free smoking cessation products. The drugs include Chantix (varenicline tartrate) and Zyban (bupropion hydrochloride), which are only available by prescription and in tablet form. Moreover, in recent years, generic versions of both approved medications have entered the market and are widely available in the United States and Europe. However, Bupropion-SR is not licensed for smoking cessation in Japan. In Japan, varenicline (Champix), NRT, and numerous off-label medications are used to help individuals quit smoking.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Cytisinicline (cytisine): Achieve Life Sciences

NFL-101: NFL Biosciences SAS

EMB-001: Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Inc.

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

CX-101: Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

OMS 405: Omeros Corporation

SXC-2023: Promentis Pharmaceuticals

EB-1020 (Centanafadine): Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The advancements in treatment with emerging drugs that are expected to have novel MoAs and rapid onset of action. Moreover, lucrative opportunities are available to address unmet therapeutic needs in the smoking and nicotine-deaddiction drug market as the existing pipeline remains insufficient. Furthermore, the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market has a significant unmet need, as seen by Chantix's economic success.

Despite a moderate therapeutic benefit, related adverse effects, and a low number of patients with prolonged abstinence in long-term follow-ups, it became a blockbuster with billion sales in 2018 and 2019. Cytisinicline is expected to solve the problems of the current therapy, even though no new treatment has been licensed in a decade. Currently, generics have entered the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market for bupropion and varenicline. If approved, Cytisinicline will have a significant advantage over competitors due to its anticipated early market launch. Cytisinicline's existence in the market may pose smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market hurdles for AXS-05 and CX-101.

However, certain factors may hamper the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market. Both smoking and nicotine addiction are heavily related to withdrawal symptoms, making overall therapy difficult. Moreover, there is a lack of appropriate training for healthcare practitioners like nurses, psychologists, and social workers to give effective cessation interventions. Hence, these factors are likely to impede the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market CAGR 2.6 % Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion Key Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Companies Achieve Life Sciences, NFL Biosciences SAS, Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Inc, Axsome Therapeutics, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Omeros Corporation, Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and others Key Pipeline Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Therapies Cytisinicline (cytisine), NFL-101, EMB-001, AXS-05, CX-101, OMS 405, SXC-2023, EB-1020 (Centanafadine), and others

Scope of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction current marketed and emerging therapies

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction current marketed and emerging therapies Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Access and Reimbursement

