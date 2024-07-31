Smokeball Revolutionises Legal Technology with New Suite of AI Solutions Including Archie

Smokeball AI streamlines workflows from lead intake to billing to help boost law firm efficiency

LONDON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the industry-leading AI-powered legal practice management platform, proudly announces the launch of Smokeball AI, a suite of embedded AI solutions boosting its existing productivity powerhouse. The new suite includes Archie, an AI-powered matter assistant designed to transform the daily workflows and lives of lawyers at small law firms.

According to the Thomson Reuters 2024 State of the UK Legal Market report, nearly two-thirds of UK corporate legal staff feel positive about the impact of AI on the legal profession. Furthermore, the report highlights that law firms' risk being left behind by clients if they do not adopt AI, as clients are already ahead in utilising this technology. Smokeball AI helps firms securely adopt AI and embrace its benefits, positioning them to meet the evolving demands of the market and their clients.

"We're at an inflection point as many lawyers are actively investigating what artificial intelligence can do for their profession. Our client testing has seen the highest participation rate in our company's history, demonstrating the level of interest in AI," said Hunter Steele, CEO & co-founder of Smokeball. "When combined with Smokeball's automation and integration, our AI will boost clients' productivity and client service, giving them distinct business advantages."

Smokeball's solution already gives users access to documents, email and critical matter information in one secure system with best-in-class automation and integrations. Smokeball AI enhances existing platform functionalities, including Intake and Smokeball's secure client messaging feature, Communicate, to further streamline data collection and management so lawyers can focus more on clients.

helps lawyers build intake forms in moments from existing manual documents for efficient information gathering. Communicate provides an instant summary of correspondence with clients and between staff, so lawyers can get up to speed with any case in seconds.

Archie is the hero of Smokeball AI and is available now. This revolutionary AI-powered matter assistant enhances matter productivity by answering queries and drafting correspondence and legal documents in real time. For example, Archie can draft an email response to a document from the other party highlighting specific challenges or scenarios.

"Archie will be a powerful asset for my firm. Being able to query a matter, quickly get a summary and produce first drafts of documents and legal correspondence all directly from within Smokeball dramatically simplifies document creation and client engagement," said Brandon Harter, founder of Lancaster Tech Law.

Through deep integration and access to matter data, lawyers can receive instant answers to matter questions, draft correspondence quickly and produce matter summaries in moments. This integration within a firm's existing workflows means no third-party platforms, giving lawyers peace of mind about the crucial security they need. Archie works out of the box with access to all existing matter information and documents within a single solution.

Smokeball continues to innovate and will release even more enhancements to the Smokeball AI suite, including its AutoTime and analytics functionality. Users can also look forward to further growth and power within Archie, which is set to revolutionise the way legal firms work.

To learn more about Smokeball AI and how it can help your law firm, please visit https://www.smokeball.co.uk/features/smokeballai.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry's leading AI-powered legal practice management platform, Smokeball empowers you to run your best firm specific to your area of law. Our platform gives you all the insights and tools you need to work smarter, not harder: automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows for your specific practice area, a library of over a thousand legal forms and precedents, and actionable reports. Learn how to run your best firm at smokeball.co.uk.

