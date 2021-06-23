Smoke Evacuation System Market To Reach USD 196.4 Million By 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoke Evacuation System Market by Product (Smoke Evacuators, Smoke Evacuation Pencils, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Tubing and Smoke Evacuation Accessories), Application (Laparoscopic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global Smoke Evacuation System Market size was valued at USD 128.6 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 196.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The primary function of smoke evacuation systems is to reduce odor and trap smoke through an active carbon barrier. During open surgical and laparoscopic procedures in hospital operating rooms, these devices filter smoke and remove aerosol-charged air.

Major factors driving the growth of the smoke evacuation system market are:

Rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries and an increasing number of laparoscopic, orthopedic, aesthetic, and botox treatments are driving the growth of the smoke evacuation system market.

The increasing demand for medical aesthetic procedures due to growing awareness toward physical appearance is also expected to supplement the market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SMOKE EVACUATION SYSTEM MARKET

The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries has increased the need for the elimination of smoke/surgical plumes from operating rooms and surgical theatres. Healthcare providers are increasingly using evacuation/suction systems, smoke/surgical plumes. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the smoke evacuation system market. Inhalation of surgical plumes causes chronic medical problems in patients and surgeons who are exposed to them. The clinical dangers of surgical plume inhalation have also been recognized by several government agencies and industry associations. As a result, product manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on developing and commercializing novel smoke evacuation products that are both safer and more efficient.

For players in the Smoke Evacuation System Market, emerging countries offer significant growth opportunities. This can be attributed to the increasing public and private initiatives undertaken by market stakeholders across these countries, as well as low trade regulatory barriers, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures, the patient populations, rising healthcare expenditure, market leaders in these regions strengthening their distribution networks, and the rising trend of medical tours.

SMOKE EVACUATION SYSTEM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the other surgery segment is anticipated to be the largest growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the number of general surgeries, gynecology surgeries, urologic surgeries, neurosurgeries, and cardiovascular surgeries.

Based on end-users, the hospital segment is expected to maintain the largest market share. This is due to the fact that hospitals conduct a greater number of operations per year.

Based on the region, North America currently dominates the global smoke evacuation system market and is predicted to continue to do so over the forecast period. This is because the number of cosmetic procedures performed in the area is growing. The United States accounts for the majority of the region's revenue and is expected to boost the demand for smoke evacuation systems in North America.

However, due to growing investments in R&D by leading companies in the industry and their persistent efforts toward commercializing smoke evacuation devices at lower prices to end-users, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest rate of 12.0%.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Smoke Evacuators

Smoke Evacuation Pencils

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Smoke Evacuation Tubing

Smoke Evacuation Accessories

By Application

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dental Clinics

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

