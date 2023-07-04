Smoke and Fire Damper Market to Reach $277.6 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the smoke and fire damper market is driven by the growth in awareness regarding the use of fire safety systems along with stringent government regulations along with growing construction industry and rising investment on infrastructure.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smoke and fire damper Market by Mechanism (Sliding, Hinged), By Door Type (Swing Doors, Sliding Doors, Folding Doors, Revolving Doors, Others), By Material (Wood, Aluminum, PVC): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global smoke and fire damper industry generated $163.2 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $277.6 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth in awareness regarding the use of fire safety systems along with stringent fire safety regulations drives the smoke and fire damper market. However, lack of skilled staff and high initial cost are restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary rising investment on infrastructure are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $ 163.2 million Market Size in 2031 $ 277.6 million CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 213 Segments covered Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region. Drivers Growth in awareness regarding use of fire safety systems and stringent fire safety regulations Growth in the construction industry Opportunities Increase in investment in infrastructure Restraints Lack of skilled staff and high initial costs

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global smoke and fire damper market, owing to a downfall in the construction activities during the lockdown.

Not only the smoke and fire damper market but also the production of fire safety systems was hampered due to the closure of manufacturing units across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

Although the smoke and fire damper industry faced losses, ongoing construction activities in different developing regions aided in its recovery.

The motorized segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the motorized segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global smoke and fire damper market revenue owing to growing demand for dampers in commercial and industrial sectors such as offices, hospitals, manufacturing facilities and warehouses are driving the demand for motorized smoke and fire dampers. However, manual segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. There is a growth in emphasis on fire safety regulations and building codes worldwide. For instance, according to the Indian Government, in February 2022, rise in fire incidences necessitated the installation of fire protection equipment in passenger and school buses. Government officials are taking a variety of moves to recognize the need for fire protection systems.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global smoke and fire damper market, as these multichannel initiatives increase brand awareness, link the messaging across all points of contact, and can potentially result in a higher return on investment (ROI). However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2032. The online distribution channel is experiencing growth as customers can receive real-time notifications of new product releases, special discounts, promotional schemes, and the one-touch buy option. According to the report "The Ecommerce Explosion" published by Aaron Orendorff in 2019, states that E-commerce in the Asia-Pacific area accounts for more than 70% of worldwide ecommerce. China alone contributes for $740 billion in the e-commerce sales, while the U.S. accounts for $560 billion. Estimates show that China will reach $1,086 billion in e-commerce sales by 2023. Similarly, the U.S. is also expected to reach $735 billion in e-commerce sales by 2023. Such numbers exhibit the growth of the e-commerce sector and therefore major key players of smoke and fire dampers are expected to promote and distribute their products through online services.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the commercia segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global smoke and fire damper market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Growth in adoption of smoke and fire dampers for construction of commercial buildings boosts the growth of the global market, as many developers, contractors along with major key players have invested or planned to invest in installation of smoke and fire damper in commercial buildings. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging market present significant opportunities for smoke and fire dampers manufacturers. According to the European Union and Eurostat, residential construction of Germany surged from 5.9% to 6% from 2019 to 2020. In addition, over the last few years, residential construction witnessed substantial increase, owing to rise in investments from North American, Asia-Pacific, and African countries.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global smoke and fire damper market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period North America has well-established building codes and regulations that prioritize fire safety. Regulations, such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards and International Building Code (IBC), mandate the installation of smoke and fire dampers in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. The enforcement of similar regulations creates a steady demand for smoke and fire damper systems. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032. Latin America and the Middle East have many developing countries with huge growth potential. Many countries in the Middle East region are focusing on the rapid development of infrastructure for boosting the tourism industry. This creates a demand for hotels, resorts and other guests' accommodation; thereby increasing the demand for smoke and fire dampers is to prevent the spread of fire and smoke in a building.

Leading Market Players: -

Trox Gmbh

Johnson Controls International Plc

Flakt Group

Ruidong Group

ALnor System

BSB Engineering Services Ltd

Nailor Industries

Komfovent

Celmec International

Tecno-Ventil

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global smoke and fire damper market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

