SML Group Announces Strategic Sale of Clarity® Software, Accelerating Focus on Core Growth Areas

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SML Group, a global leader in RFID and retail technology solutions, has announced the sale of its Clarity® software business to Omegro, a buy-and-grow acquirer of software companies. This strategic move marks the next phase of SML's growth strategy, allowing the company to sharpen its focus where it creates the most value: market-leading labels, digital triggers such as RFID, and the data-driven solutions that unlock transparency, efficiency, and circularity across global supply chains.

Building on its strengths, SML is now focusing its investments in areas shaping the future of retail technology and brand identification. These include expanding its global RFID Technology Innovation & Development Centers (TIDC) to strengthen R&D, advancing its digital transformation initiatives to drive efficiency across operations, reinforcing end-to-end quality assurance through digital platforms, and scaling on-premise Factory Care Solutions (FCS) and Digital Product Passport (DPP) capabilities to meet new customer and regulatory demands.

"Our growth journey continues to accelerate, driven by our unwavering commitment to deliver trusted solutions that drive visibility, efficiency, and value across the retail industry," said Ignatius K.C. Lau, Chief Executive Officer of SML Group. "With pioneering solutions like our Digital Care Labels and the breakthrough InfuseRFID technology, we are setting new standards in digital labelling and embedded RFID solutions. Through initiatives such as Factory Care Solutions (FCS) and the Digital Product Passport (DPP), we are helping shape the future of truly connected supply chains. This progress is powered by our people - many of whom have been with us for over a decade and remain the cornerstone of SML's success. We are excited about the opportunity Omegro offers to the ClarityRFID™ team and wish it well in its next phase of operations".

SML closed 2024 with strong revenue growth and profitability, fuelled by an increased global network and a growing client portfolio. Despite market volatility and geopolitical risks, demand for SML's solutions continued to rise, leading to openings of new production sites. New customer wins, an expanded product portfolio, and an innovation-driven approach further reinforced the company's resilience and momentum.

Beyond the realm of the company's financial performance, sustainability remains a key element of SML's long-term core strategy. In 2024, SML's science-based targets were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Among other initiatives, the company advanced its four-pillar ESG strategy through solar installations, energy audits conducted in collaboration with Bureau Veritas and a partnership with SGS to assess the carbon footprint of Eco RFID inlays - reflecting a commitment to data-driven innovation.

With a clear strategic focus, new global alliances, and a continued emphasis on growth despite global headwinds, SML Group is positioned for lasting success.

A global leader in digital identification solutions such as item-level Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), SML is shaping the future of brand identification with smart, creative, and sustainable solutions that elevate brands. With over 40 years of retail expertise, SML combines state-of-the-art technology with innovative design to help brands strengthen identity, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency from factory to shelf – and beyond.

Operating in 25+ locations across 20+ countries, SML partners with over 600+ brands worldwide, delivering precision, sustainability, and consistency at every stage of the supply chain.

BG Strategic Advisors (BGSA) served as exclusive financial advisor and Shaw Lewenz served as legal advisor to SML.

The Clarity® software suite will continue operations under ClarityRFID™, an independently-operated subsidiary of Omegro.

