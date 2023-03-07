Smith+Nephew Sports Medicine advances procedural innovation by launching the QUADTRAC™ Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System and expanded family of ULTRABUTTON™ Adjustable Fixation Devices for ACL reconstruction

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today introduced the UltraTRAC™ QUAD ACL Reconstruction Technique which consists of the new QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System, X-WING™ Graft Preparation System and family of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices. These technologies work together to provide an innovative procedural solution, expanding Smith+Nephew's ability to address surgeon graft preference.

Smith+Nephew's UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction Technique

The quadriceps tendon has been gaining popularity for use as a graft option for ACL reconstruction due to the advantages it offers.1-4 It is estimated that the number of US ACL procedures will surpass 350,000 cases in 2023 and continue to grow at a 5.7% CAGR.5

The QUADTRAC System is the first integrated guide-system for minimally invasive quadriceps graft harvesting.6 The system provides direct tendon visualization while enabling a controlled and reproducible technique to harvest.7-9 With the launch of the QUADTRAC System, Smith+Nephew capitalizes on the increasing use of the quad tendon graft, enabling graft visualization and harvest optimization.

"The QUADTRAC System is a simple and efficient solution to allow surgeons to harvest the quad tendon" said Dr. Scott Faucett, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. "Quad tendon is often the best option for patients undergoing ACL reconstruction and the guided cutting and tendon visualization during the procedure that the QUADTRAC System offers makes harvesting much easier. Plus, it enables surgeons to harvest with and without a bone plug allowing a diverse use of the system when using quad grafts in my practice."

Building on a 25-year legacy within the cortical suspensory fixation segment, Smith+Nephew expands the family of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices with the release of three new ULTRABUTTON products. With the launch of these new ULTRABUTTON Devices, Smith+Nephew now offers specialized solutions that address all grafts with all adjustable, all secure ACL fixation.

Dr. Cassandra Lee, University of California Davis commented, "With the added ULTRABUTTON QUAD, BB and TIB Devices, Smith+Nephew now provides me with a complete solution for all my ACL reconstruction needs with quick graft preparation and minimal steps. Whether the surgeon themselves or their surgical support staff performs graft preparation, these devices can help improve operating room efficiency."

The QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System and the family of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices that enable the UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction technique are commercially available in the US and select countries across the world. They are part of Smith+Nephew's expansive Reimagine reconstruction knee ligament solutions portfolio. To learn more, please visit https://www.smith-nephew.com/en/health-care-professionals/products/sports-medicine/quadtrac.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

™Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

