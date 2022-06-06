SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: First SPAC focused on the attractive European Leisure and Lodging space completes €115 million IPO

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE, the first European vehicle focused on the strong fundamentals and ongoing post-Covid recovery opportunities in the European Leisure and Lodging sector, completes IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange commenced June 1, 2022

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMG European Recovery SPAC SE ("SMG SPAC" or the "Company"), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), completes its IPO and private placement announced on May 25, 2022. The Company placed 11,500,000 units (the "Units"), consisting each of one share (a "Public Share") and one half of a warrant (a "Public Warrant"), at a price of €10.00 per Unit for an aggregate of €115 million. The Units were solely offered to institutional investors.

The Company has applied for admission of the Public Shares (ISIN: LU2380749676) to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and for introduction to trading of the Public Warrants (ISIN: LU2380751656) on the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG).

Led by experienced private equity investors, Dr. Stefan Petrikovics as CEO of the Management Board, and Anand Tejani as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, SMG SPAC is backed by a sponsor team with decades of experience in identifying, investing in and building leading companies in both the public and private sectors.

Dr. Petrikovics benefits from significant experience as a principal investor at Morgan Stanley and at TPG Real Estate, where he was most recently responsible for sourcing and execution across Europe and served on various corporate boards. In 2019, Dr. Petrikovics founded SMG Holding, a private technology-enabled investment firm with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin and Luxembourg. Mr. Tejani most recently served as a Partner of TPG where he helped establish TPG's Real Estate business and also served on TPG's European Executive Committee.

The SMG SPAC management team brings significant real estate and hospitality experience and includes George Aase as CFO, Liam Doyle as COO, and René Geppert as a member of the Management Board. Mr. Aase previously served as CFO of P3 Logistics Parks, a Pan-European logistics owner and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of listed pan-European real estate group Nepi Rockcastle. Mr. Doyle previously served as COO of Selina, a fast-growing global leisure and hospitality brand, and a&o, a pan-European lodging group. Paul Johnson will serve as Operating Partner and member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Johnson founded his own hotel group, Kew Green Hotels in 2001 and served as CEO until the successful sale of the business in 2015. He also served on the board of Madrid-listed NH Hotels from 2016 to 2019.

With its focus on the Leisure and Lodging sub-sectors of the real estate-related hospitality sector, SMG SPAC is targeting one of the largest and most attractive segments of the European economy, which is expected to continue to demonstrate consistent long-term growth. SMG SPAC is looking to partner with a high-quality business that will capitalise on these strong industry fundamentals which may participate in opportunities arising from post-Covid dislocations. The sponsor team believes that through a business combination, potential targets would benefit from the team's expertise in operations, building scale European platforms and capital markets as well from the funds provided by the combination to help accelerate their growth.

Barclays is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and ABN AMRO (in cooperation with Oddo BHF SCA) as Joint Bookrunner.

For further information, please visit: www.smg-spac.com

