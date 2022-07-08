SME NEWS: JANDAZ COCKAPOOS CROWNED COCKAPOO BREEDERS OF THE YEAR

LONDON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jandaz Cockapoos has been named as the UK Enterprise Awards Cockapoo Breeders of the Year 2022 by SME News.

The Welsh cockapoo breeder, based in Llandysul in Ceredigion, specialises in matching cockapoos with loving family homes in the UK, and abroad, and breeds all colours of puppies.

All Jandaz Cockapoos are micro-chipped, fully vaccinated, health-checked, wormed and treated for ear mites. The breeder also ensures all cockapoo parents are eye-tested and Progressive Retinal Atrophy (PRA) cleared and Phosphofructokinase (PFK) tested. The breeder also includes a puppy pack, brush, lead, bowl, shampoo, food, toys, chews, training pads, bed blanket, and after-care information sheet.

The UK Enterprise Awards, now in its sixth year, was set up to encompass a multitude of exciting and vibrant businesses and industries from all over the UK.

SME News, which has a magazine circulation of 78,000, look to honour the leading SME's, whatever their size, across the country, especially in the face of unprecedented hardship and uncertainty.

Jandaz Cockapoos has been rewarded for its dedication and innovation in the ways that they have not only adapted but weathered the COVID-19 storm to ensure the survival of their business.

An in-house research team carefully analysed the breeder's company background that is available both online and in the public domain as well as other materials supplied by them.

Jandaz Cockapoos is a family business and was founded in 1979 by Janice Griffiths. The breeder is now owned by Janice's daughter, Sarah, who remains as dedicated as her mother in the running of Jandaz Cockapoos for years to come.

For more information on Jandaz Cockapoos visit www.jandaz.co.uk

SOURCE SME News