SME Climate Hub: Free tool helps small firms cut energy bills and go green in under an hour

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses can create a tailored plan to cut energy bills and reduce emissions in under an hour using a new free online tool launched today.

The SME Climate Hub, in partnership with Giki and supported by the UK Government's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, has launched the Climate Action Planner to help firms take practical steps to lower costs and go green.

Small and medium-sized enterprises make up around 90% of businesses globally and account for about half of economic output, but many lack the time and resources to develop formal climate plans.

The Climate Action Planner is designed to change that, offering a simple, guided process that produces a customised action plan in around 60 minutes. What might previously have taken weeks - or required external consultants - can now be done in a single sitting.

Users answer a short set of questions about their business and receive a step-by-step roadmap, drawing on a database of more than 750 actions. The plan is tailored to their industry and business goals, rather than generic, one-size-fits-all advice.

Pamela Jouven, Director of the SME Climate Hub, said: "For many small business owners, climate action can feel complicated and expensive. This tool focuses on what is practical - helping businesses lower bills and take action straight away.

"This isn't just about going green - it's about staying competitive. By cutting energy waste and improving efficiency, small businesses can reduce costs, protect themselves from volatile energy prices and keep up with growing expectations from customers and supply chains."

Key Features of the Climate Action Planner:

Free to use for SMEs globally

Focus on reducing energy use and operating costs

Create a plan in under an hour

Tailored to business size and sector, with 750+ available actions

Jo Hand, Giki Co-founder, said: "We believe every SME should be able to build a climate action plan. For many, time and cost are barriers. That's why we're so excited to partner with SME Climate Hub to deliver the Climate Action Planner. Now SMEs can build their plan in 60 minutes, drawing on best.

The SME Climate Hub is led by the We Mean Business Coalition and Exponential Roadmap Initiative to support SMEs build resilience and accelerate decarbonisation.

Read the full release here.