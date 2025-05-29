SMC SEES STRONG INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR INTEREST SINCE PUBLICATION OF SECONDARY PROSPECTUS

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC is pleased with the strong level of investor engagement received since the publication of the Second Supplementary Prospectus. The deliberate and strategic decision taken by SMC's shareholders, reinforces their commitment to the IPO and to SMC's potential for long-term value creation for both existing and future shareholders.

The publication of the Second Supplementary Prospectus and the procedural reopening of the book, allows all existing participants to amend or rescind their bids, reaffirming SMC's full commitment to transparency and informed investor decision-making.

Interest from institutional investors in the IPO continues to be strong and a reflection of their confidence in SMC's fundamentals, its leadership and its future potential.

The reopening of the books is on schedule to close at 5pm on Thursday, 02/12/1446H (corresponding to 29/05/2025G).