Smashtoshi Launches "History of Bitcoin" Global Tour - A Collector's Tribute to Bitcoin's Cultural Legacy

Through a worldwide series spanning London, Amsterdam, New York, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, 128 leading digital artists collaborate to preserve Bitcoin's decentralised story through original artworks inspired by its defining moments.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashtoshi, a project bringing together the world's most prominent Bitcoin and digital artists, will unveil History of Bitcoin , a limited-edition physical art book, at its official launch event on November 11 at Asprey Studio in London. Aiming to make Bitcoin's history engaging and accessible to millions through art, the project is rooted in the belief that to understand the world Bitcoin has shaped, and where it's heading next, we must first understand where it all began. The debut marks the beginning of a global event series celebrating Bitcoin's cultural impact and technological legacy.

History of Bitcoin is a visual chronicle of the idea that redefined money - tracing its evolution from cypherpunk origins to its status as a global force for financial sovereignty. Featuring never-before-seen, original artworks that capture defining moments – from the publication of Satoshi's Whitepaper to the infamous Bitcoin "Pizza Day" – the project unites 128 internationally acclaimed artists whose collective works have helped shape the visual language of Bitcoin's growing cultural legacy. Each piece is paired with deep research and firsthand accounts drawn from over 100 interviews, including conversations with Martti Malmi , Max Keiser and Aaron van Wildrum , chronicling Bitcoin's rise from code to culture.

The First Edition highlights the precision and technical symbolism that Bitcoin is built on. The 256-page volume directly references Bitcoin's SHA-256 cryptographic algorithm, the foundation of the network's security. The creation process uses over 40 specialised print techniques and materials that mirror the complexity and rigour of Bitcoin itself. This edition is encased in a 5,000-year-old fossilised black-oak collector's box with a dual-sided closing mechanism and a bespoke emblem handcrafted by Asprey Studio, designed not only as a work of art, but as a vessel to protect and preserve Bitcoin's history for future generations.

The First Edition will be auctioned online through Scarce City beginning December 1st, with the sale concluding at Bitcoin Abu Dhabi on December 9th, as the finale of the global launch series.

Following the auction, 2,139 Collector's Editions will be released, bringing the total number of books to 2,140, symbolic of the year when the final bitcoin will be mined. Each edition is bound in Bitcoin Orange Bull Leather and presented on a stainless steel stand engraved with the complete Bitcoin Whitepaper. Uniquely, every book also contains a portion of the original Bitcoin source code, meaning that together, the 2,140 editions collectively hold the full code - a symbolic reflection of the decentralised nature of the network itself.

Commenting ahead of the launch, Jimmy Block, Representative of Smashtoshi, said: "Over the past three years, more than 300 people have contributed to bringing History of Bitcoin to life. It's not just an art book - it's the shared effort of a global network of artists, writers, and craftsmen who believe in preserving this technological marvel through art. That sense of community is what makes the project truly unique."

Smashtoshi has pledged to donate eighty percent of the auction proceeds to My First Bitcoin , a grassroots initiative that aims to ignite global, independent, and community-led Bitcoin education. The non-profit has already taught thousands of students in El Salvador and is now expanding globally, with the ambition of reaching over 200 million learners worldwide through independent, impartial, and community-driven Bitcoin education.

Following its London debut, History of Bitcoin will travel to major cultural and Bitcoin hubs worldwide, with upcoming appearances in Amsterdam, New York, and Dubai, before culminating in an online auction in Abu Dhabi. Each event will showcase the project's fusion of art, technology, and community through immersive experiences that celebrate Bitcoin's story. Full event details can be found at https://www.historyofbitcoin.io/events.

