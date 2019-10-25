Smartwatches' Security and Wearability Advantages Poised to Eventually Take Over From Mobile Phones - Says SpaceWatches.com

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research, in the first quarter of 2019, smartwatch shipment figures increased almost 50%. As smartwatch orders soar, the question posed at the moment is whether consumers would opt out of carrying mobiles phones altogether eventually.

Recent announcements from Nok Nok Labs mean that smartwatches could use the same (or better) security as mobile phones and enable a simple and secure way to login and use sensitive web applications.

Once only adorning the arm of the serious athlete, smartwatches have been gradually developed to target the mass market, appealing to everyone from the social media mad teen to the busy executive that wants to keep an eye on their stress level, and it seems to be working. Another research suggests that one in 10 Americans could be wearing a smartwatch next year. Today's smartwatches can be used without a mobile phone nearby. Wearable tracking features, could potentially provide enhanced ways of identifying and authenticating its user making smartwatches better poised in this regard.

With Apple leading the way, and Apple Watch 5's recent launch taking health tracking into a whole new world with background ECG tracking, it seems that while we're not quite there just yet, there is real appeal to today's smartwatches, and they can actually not only do a lot of what mobiles phones can, but also a lot that mobile phones can't.

Features such as calls, messages and the ability to pay with smartwatches are allowing consumers to leave the house without their mobile phones for the first time, carrying all the technology they need on their wrists. Not only that but with GPS, fitness tracking, and health tracking in the background at all times - Apple's pioneering heart tracking features have actually been thought to 'save a life' – smartwatches may be beneficial to health, which is a far cry from the belief that mobile phone usage is bad for us.

According to Avner Brodsky, CEO of SpaceWatches.com, industry specialists, "The recent rise in demand for smartwatches could be an indication where the market is going. With such an advancement in technology, perhaps in a matter of a few years we will see many replacing mobile phones with extremely powerful, voice enabled, always connected, secure and extremely smart watches."

With Garmin, Samsung and Microsoft aiming to launch new smartwatches in 2020, along with the Google Pixel's heavily rumoured foray into the smartwatch industry, it's clear to see that smartwatches certainly don't appear to be a passing trend, giving at least some indication that the mass market may move away from the mobile phone, and further towards wearable tech.

SpaceWatches.com is a trading name of Money Gap Limited. SpaceWatches provides useful information for the smart watch industry, covering fitness trackers, sports watches and news about the latest trends in smartwatch technology.

SOURCE SpaceWatches.com