SmartSoC Solutions Partners with Cortus to Advance Chip Design and Manufacturing for SIM Cards, Smart Cards, Banking Cards, and E-Passports in India

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSoC Solutions Private Limited, an Indian semiconductor design and product engineering company, today announced a strategic partnership with Cortus S.A.S., a French semiconductor company renowned for its cutting-edge Intellectual Property (IP) solutions in secure identification technologies. This partnership aims to drive innovation and accelerate the development and manufacturing of SIM cards, Smart cards, Banking cards, and E-passport chip solutions in India, establishing a robust domestic capability in secure and mission-critical chip design.

Founded in India, SmartSoC Solutions has built a reputation as one of the fastest-growing engineering service companies, offering very large scale integration (VLSI), embedded software, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI-driven solutions to global customers. With over 1,400 engineers operating globally, SmartSoC Solutions has emerged as a key contributor to India's growing semiconductor ecosystem.

Cortus, headquartered in Montpellier, France, is a leading chip solution provider that leverages its broad IP portfolio, custom chip design capabilities, and advanced technologies to specialize in secure elements and semiconductor solutions. With over 17 billion chips deployed worldwide, Cortus technology powers a wide range of applications, including SIM cards, smart cards, banking cards, cryptocurrency, pay-TV, e-passports, as well as automotive, consumer, and industrial sectors.

Shipping approximately 1.2 billion chips annually, Cortus is now sharpening its focus on automotive, avionics, and artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets. It delivers complete system-on-chip (SoC) solutions designed to meet the stringent safety, security, and performance standards of modern vehicles. Cortus' secure, energy-efficient, and scalable designs are trusted globally for identity protection, financial transaction security, and automotive-grade applications.

To support the growing demand for advanced, high-performance semiconductor solutions worldwide, Cortus has established strategic alliances across Europe, China, and India. These partnerships strengthen local design, development, and support capabilities, fostering closer collaboration with regional markets. Cortus is expanding this network to build a resilient, diversified ecosystem that accelerates innovation and delivers next-generation RISC-V solutions tailored for mission-critical and safety-sensitive applications.

"SmartSoC Solutions is excited to collaborate with Cortus in bringing advanced secure chip technologies to India," said Bharath Desareddy, CEO of SmartSoC Solutions. "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to enable secure and self-reliant silicon manufacturing in India. With Cortus' proven IP and expertise in secure identification and our deep design and engineering capabilities, we are confident of delivering world-class chipsets tailored for the Indian and global markets."

"We see India as a key market for secure identity and financial transaction chips," said Michael Chapman, CEO of Cortus. "Our collaboration with SmartSoC reflects Cortus' commitment to building global partnerships for local innovation. We are excited to work with a like-minded partner to drive sustainable and secure chip production in the region."

With the government's growing emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and recent policy pushes for secure digital identity and financial infrastructure, the timing is ripe for local innovation and manufacturing.

About SmartSoC:

SmartSoC Solutions is a global provider of semiconductor design and embedded engineering services, specializing in turnkey project execution, custom ASIC development, and foundry services. With deep domain expertise and a solutions-driven approach, SmartSoC enables clients to accelerate growth and scale efficiently. Our collaborative, end-to-end approach enables leading semiconductor and system companies to streamline development cycles and bring differentiated silicon solutions to market with precision. Visit us at https://www.smartsocs.com

About Cortus:

Cortus is a global fabless semiconductor company delivering high-performance RISC-V automotive chips up to 4 GHz capable of 4 instructions/cycle, with integrated AI inference optimized for computer vision. Cortus designs and supplies advanced RISC-V chips tailored for automotive, avionics, and AI-driven systems, combining high performance, energy efficiency, and functional safety to meet the most demanding industry requirements. Visit us at https://www.cortus.com