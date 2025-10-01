SmartSkin Technologies Named One of Canada's Top Foodtech Leaders by the Canadian Food Innovation Network

Selected to CFIN's inaugural Foodtech Frontier 25 as an Established Leader advancing zero-defect manufacturing with container twins and real-time analytics

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSkin Technologies, a global leader in manufacturing intelligence, has been named one of Canada's 10 Established Foodtech Leaders in the inaugural Foodtech Frontier 25, presented by the Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN).

SmartSkin’s container twins and real-time analytics give food and beverage manufacturers the visibility they need to optimize every line — reducing downtime, preventing defects, and ensuring flawless quality. (CNW Group/SmartSkin Technologies) SmartSkin Logo Vertical (CNW Group/SmartSkin Technologies)

Foodtech Frontier 25 celebrates the most innovative and impactful food technology companies in Canada. Selected from dozens of applicants across all ten provinces, SmartSkin was recognized for pioneering container twins and a real-time analytics platform that reshape how food and beverage manufacturers manage line performance—reducing breakage, preventing downtime, and advancing zero-defect production.

"Improving productivity is something Canada is trying to unpuzzle in general and it's the key that will unlock growth in the food sector. SmartSkin's innovative container twins and proprietary software help manufacturers save valuable time and money by providing actionable data that helps them improve productivity. Compound this benefit for Canada with the company's strong export success and it's obvious why SmartSkin Technologies earned their spot as an Established Foodtech Leader on CFIN's Foodtech Frontier 25."



— Dana McCauley, CEO, Canadian Food Innovation Network

"SmartSkin is redefining the standard for how modern production lines should operate," said Kumaran Thillainadarajah, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, SmartSkin Technologies. "By embedding container twins into the process, we give manufacturers the intelligence to prevent downtime, cut waste, and achieve zero-defect production. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping manufacturers set a new standard for operational excellence."

Thillainadarajah will formally accept the award during the Foodtech Frontier 25 Atlantic Showcase, hosted by CFIN on October 15, 2025, at the Volta Incubator in Halifax, NS.

Zero-Defect Manufacturing: Proven Outcomes for Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical Producers

SmartSkin's container twins and analytics platform are used by 150+ of the world's largest food and beverage plants and by the top pharmaceutical companies globally. Integrated directly into manufacturing operations, SmartSkin delivers real-time process intelligence that pinpoints the sources of container damage, prevents downtime, and drives continuous efficiency improvements—with measurable results, including:

$180K–$600K in annual savings via reduced downtime, proactive maintenance, and elimination of external service costs.

in annual savings via reduced downtime, proactive maintenance, and elimination of external service costs. Eliminated leakers after changeovers, even with frequent height/diameter adjustments.

after changeovers, even with frequent height/diameter adjustments. Pinpointed high-risk pressure zones at 1,600 cans/minute , protecting container integrity at maximum line speed.

, protecting container integrity at maximum line speed. 100% reduction in QA holds due to line damage, ensuring uninterrupted production.

These outcomes underscore SmartSkin's role in helping manufacturers achieve flawless execution and advance toward zero-defect production.

About SmartSkin Technologies

SmartSkin Technologies delivers manufacturing intelligence solutions that empower food, beverage, and pharmaceutical producers to optimize efficiency, ensure quality, and eliminate costly production issues. By combining advanced container twins with real-time analytics, SmartSkin helps manufacturers reduce waste, prevent defects, and drive continuous improvement across complex production lines. Trusted by global leaders such as Coca-Cola, Heineken, Kraft, Abbott Nutrition, and FrieslandCampina, SmartSkin ensures flawless execution and supports the industry's pursuit of zero-defect production. Learn more at smartskintech.com ( https://smartskintech.com/ ).

About the Canadian Food Innovation Network

The Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN) is a national non-profit organization that sparks innovation by connecting Canadian foodtech leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers. Through programs, funding, and collaboration opportunities, CFIN helps advance solutions that strengthen Canada's food sector and drive global competitiveness. Learn more at cfin-rcia.ca ( https://cfin-rcia.ca ).

Media Contact: Kumaran Thillainadarajah, kumaran.t@smartskintech.com , +1 (855) 210-9006

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786358/SmartSkin_Technologies_SmartSkin_Technologies_Named_One_of_Canad.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786357/SmartSkin_Technologies_SmartSkin_Technologies_Named_One_of_Canad.jpg