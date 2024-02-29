smartShift and Enterprise Wide Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize SAP Transformations in the Australian and New Zealand Market

Industry-Leading Intelligent Automation For SAP Transformations, smartShift, Collaborates with Enterprise Wide to Accelerate and De-Risk S/4HANA Transformation Programs

SYDNEY, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- smartShift, Industry-Leading Intelligent Automation for SAP Transformations, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Enterprise Wide, a premier SAP partner dedicated to delivering measurable results that help their clients grow their businesses, to address the growing demand for intelligent automation in the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

The collaboration aims to empower ANZ companies to expedite and de-risk their transition to S/4HANA, leveraging smartShift's AI-powered solutions. The partnership comes at a crucial time, as organisations in the ANZ region seek advanced automation tools to streamline their SAP transformations. With a focus on addressing the unique needs of the market, smartShift and Enterprise Wide are set to redefine the landscape of custom code transformation.

Steven Pozzan, Managing Partner at Enterprise Wide, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to join forces with smartShift to bring our industry-leading SAP solutions to the market. Our commitment is to support organisations in their journey towards S/4HANA, ensuring a seamless and optimized transition."

Arndt Hoffmann, Chief Customer Officer at smartShift, highlighted the company's recent successes in the region, stating, "Our recent S/4HANA project wins with Foodstuffs South Island in New Zealand and Woolworths Group in Australia underscore our dedication to the ANZ market. The partnership with Enterprise Wide solidifies our commitment to delivering best-of-breed automation solutions for customers in ANZ aiming to accelerate and de-risk their journey to S/4HANA and beyond."

Together, smartShift and Enterprise Wide aim to unlock the full potential of SAP, transforming businesses, optimising processes and achieving sustainable growth in the ANZ region.

About smartShift:

smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimisation, offering AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable and optimized code in a matter of weeks. With a track record of modernising over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many of the world's largest SAP customers.

About Enterprise Wide:

Enterprise Wide is a premier SAP Australia and New Zealand partner dedicated to delivering measurable results that help their clients grow their businesses. Enterprise Wide's value lies in delivering exceptional SAP services that empower businesses to thrive and succeed in the digital era. The company provides tailored SAP solutions that drive tangible business outcomes.

