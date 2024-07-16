SmartRecruiters Announces SmartAnalytics Pro: Taking Data-Driven Decisions to the Next Level

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters has today announced the launch of SmartAnalytics Pro, a new product designed to revolutionize the way organizations use data. This advanced analytics solution enables customers to create personalized reporting hubs within SmartRecruiters, significantly boosting their team's analytical capabilities.

SmartAnalytics Pro builds upon the foundational features of SmartAnalytics, offering enhanced capabilities and a more comprehensive analytics experience.

Key highlights include:

Custom Dashboards and Reports: Design reports that fit your team's unique needs.

Deep Data Comparisons: Dive deep into various data sets to make well-informed decisions.

Scheduled Data Deliveries: Automate sending data visualizations to key stakeholders.

Key Insights: Get ahead with advanced insights into your data for better planning and strategy.

"SmartAnalytics Pro is a real game-changer for businesses looking to harness the power of their data," said Michal Nowak, SVP of Engineering at SmartRecruiters. "Our partnership with Visier brings unmatched expertise in analytics, allowing our users to seamlessly integrate advanced data solutions into their workflows."

The collaboration with Visier has been crucial in developing SmartAnalytics Pro. This partnership enhances the product by embedding Visier's top-tier analytics solution inside our product, ensuring users get a comprehensive and scalable reporting solution.

"Enterprise-grade analytics, like those that SmartRecruiters offers its customers, streamline hiring processes, increase efficiencies and diagnose issues within the hiring funnel," said Zack Johnson, GM, Embedded at Visier. "We know access to data ultimately drives businesses forward; our partnership with SmartRecruiters ensures analytics are accessible and easy to understand so TA leaders can focus on recruiting rather than analysis."

SmartRecruiters is about breaking barriers and helping companies succeed in hiring. With flexible technology, top-notch support, and a unique Hiring Success Methodology, SmartRecruiters empowers companies to attract the best talent from around the globe. With SmartAnalytics Pro, organizations can harness the power of data, driving smarter decisions and achieving even greater hiring success. SmartAnalytics Pro will be widely available starting July 25th.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries™ by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers. For more information visit www.smartrecruiters.com or www.linkedin.com/company/smartrecruiters.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact and that's why Visier provides the tools and insights organizations need to drive productivity, performance, and business outcomes through their people. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 50,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide. To learn more about Visier, visit https://www.visier.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379530/SmartRecruiters_Logo.jpg