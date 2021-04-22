Smartlink launches decentralized escrow payments on Tezos Blockchain and announces its own marketplace for crypto users

Smartlink introduces Trust-as-a-Service for web 3.0 through escrow smart contracts for commercial transactions.

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency has become the hottest investment vehicle for banks and individuals alike. Still, that doesn't quite get at the heart of its true potential in our economy.

Crypto adoption is on the rise and most use cases still revolve around the financial industry.

Sales and purchases are two things that are going to look very different in the not-so-distant future.

Decentralized Escrow Platform for direct transactions

Smartlink is a decentralized escrow solution that allows anyone to seamlessly create enforceable escrow smart contracts to securely buy and sell products and services using cryptocurrencies. Customizable purchase agreements are included in the Smartlink template library, allowing parties to easily define the terms of the sale.

How the Smartlink escrow module works:

Smartlink platform provides enforceable sales agreements that offer a simple interface to buyers and sellers to fix the terms of the transactions.

Smartlink holds the funds in an escrow smart contract until the terms of the agreement are met.

The buyer receives an inspection period to review the product and service before approving the payments.

Once approved, the escrow smart contract automatically transfers funds to the seller.



The Smartlink Escrow Marketplace for Web 3.0

In addition to providing a cost-efficient escrow tool, Smartlink offers crypto users a platform for purchasing products and services with their cryptos.

Smartlink is an ideal solution for multiple industries, including digital assets transfer, high-value items, OTC swap, domain name transfers, NFTs, freelancer gigs, and crowdfunding.



"Tokens are reshaping our economic paradigm. We reward users as they use the platform, they can vote on strategic decisions, fees are drastically lower, there's no chargeback, everything is more secure, fast, and simple."

Ben Constanty, CEO and co-founder of Smartlink

Leveraging the security, speed, and cost-efficiency of the Tezos network.

Tezos is among the most secure blockchain networks in existence. Smartlink platform is live on the Tezos testnet, providing users a glimpse of how it'll operate on a structural level.

