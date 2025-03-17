Smartkem To Unveil First Demo of a MicroLED-in-a-Package (MiP) Backlight at Touch Taiwan 2025

Smartkem Chairman and CEO, Ian Jenks, to Deliver Keynote Address on Transformative MicroLED technology

MANCHESTER, England, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (NASDAQ: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, will unveil the first MicroLED-in-a-Package (MiP) backlight using its unique and proprietary technology at this year's Touch Taiwan conference in Taipei City, Taiwan which runs from April 16-18th 2025. Smartkem Chairman and CEO, Ian Jenks, will deliver a keynote presentation exploring Smartkem's disruptive MiP backlight technology and its potential impact on the global display market.

Keynote Presentation Details

Date: April, 16, 2025

Time: 16:00-16:25

Location: Room 401, Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, Taipei City, Taiwan

Smartkem's 'chip-first' MicroLED architecture introduces a breakthrough approach to MicroLED display manufacturing with a low temperature process that simplifies production, improves yields and delivers an enhanced display performance. This new MicroLED-in-a-Package (MiP) backlight simplifies assembly and yield management for display manufacturers and is designed for seamless integration of MicroLEDs to enhance today's Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) market, which represents approximately 65% of the global display industry1.

"Smartkem's mission is to enable the next generation of displays using our transistor technology," said Ian Jenks, Chairman and CEO of Smartkem. "This demonstration shows how our 'chip-first' approach creates a new category of MicroLED-in-a-Package (MiP) backlight that can use MicroLEDs to transform LCD display technology. This innovation allows LCDs and large-scale signage to achieve low power consumption, high contrast ratios, and exceptional readability—even in bright environments. Importantly, this demonstration shows that Smartkem's technology can be used to enable the next generation of MicroLED displays as well as to improve existing display technologies including LCDs.

Smartkem's MiP4

At the core of this advancement is Smartkem's proprietary Redistribution Layer (RDL) material, which interconnects four chip-first MicroLEDs in a series to form a single high-voltage chip—the MiP4. This MiP4 package is designed to replace existing MiniLED packages in LCD backlights and signage applications, offering:

Higher brightness at lower power

Lower production costs

Compatibility with existing MiniLED die bonding equipment

Shipping in MiP4-on-blue tape format for seamless industry adoption

Demonstration at Touch Taiwan 2025

Smartkem will showcase its first 12.3-inch MicroLED-in-a-Package (MiP) backlight at Booth M505 at Touch Taiwan 2025, held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F in Taipei City.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Smartkem's leadership team during Touch Taiwan 2025, please contact:

Michelle Ouyang

Head of Business Development

m.ouyang@smartkem.com

For more information on Touch Taiwan, please visit: https://www.touchtaiwan.com/en/

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials that have the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's TRUFLEX® semiconductor technology enables low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure with the potential to deliver low-cost, high performance displays in a range of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED, as well as applications in sensors and logic.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 138 granted patents across 17 patent families, 17 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts:

Selena Kirkwood

Head of Communications for Smartkem

T: +44 (0) 7971 460 364

s.kirkwood@smartkem.com

U.S. Investors

David Barnard, CFA

Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

T: 1 415 433 3777

dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com

