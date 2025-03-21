Smartkem to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, Celebrating a New Class of Transistor Technology and the Next Generation of MicroLED Displays

MANCHESTER, England, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (NASDAQ: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, announced that today Friday, March 21, 2025 Chairman and CEO Ian Jenks, CFO Babara Keck, and Head of Communications Selena Kirkwood will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, NYC.

Jenks stated, "We are extremely excited and honoured to ring the opening bell to increase awareness of our progress to enable the adoption and mass commercialisation of microLED displays. We continue to advance our goal of commercializing our proprietary semiconductor materials, which enable flexible, transparent and lightweight microLED displays."

The Nasdaq opening bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials that have the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's TRUFLEX® semiconductor technology enables low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure with the potential to deliver low-cost, high performance displays in a range of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED, as well as applications in sensors and logic.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 138 granted patents across 17 patent families, 17 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

