Smartkem to Present at the PlayNitride 2024 MicroLED Technology Forum and Exhibit at SEMICON® Taiwan 2024

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), a company that has the potential to power the next generation of displays using its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs), today announced that it will be giving a live in-person keynote presentation at the PlayNitride 2024 MicroLED Technology Forum on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024. Smartkem will also be exhibiting at SEMICON® Taiwan 2024 from Wednesday, September 4th to Friday, September 6th, 2024.

PlayNitride 2024 MicroLED Technology Forum

Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024

Time: 15:35-16:00 local time

Title: Chip-First Active-Matrix Fabrication Approach for Effective Connection of TFT Backplanes to MicroLEDs

Location: Taipei Marriott Hotel 8F Garden Villa, Taiwan

The keynote speech, delivered by Smartkem Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Jenks, will introduce a chip-first strategy using Smartkem's TRUFLEX® technology in microLED display application. Following its debut in 2023, the PlayNitride 2024 MicroLED Technology Forum is set to make its return as the premier conference on microLED technology with invaluable insights and cutting-edge analysis from major players in the microLED ecosystem.

SEMICON® Taiwan 2024

As part of the ongoing Taiwan-UK Research & Development Collaboration funded by the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs and Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Smartkem will be exhibiting at the UK Pavilion booth (booth no: K2660) at SEMICON® Taiwan, the premier microelectronics conference. Smartkem will be exhibiting its dielectric material in Redistribution Layer (RDL) application and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the duration of the conference.

Smartkem Chairman and CEO, Ian Jenks, will be participating in the following events at the UK Pavilion (booth no: K2660) at TaiNEX Hall 1 at SEMICON Taiwan 2024:

Date Time Host Format Wednesday 4th September 14:15-15:30 Iain Mauchline, Innovate UK Overview Thursday 5th September 14:00-15:00 Iain Mauchline, Innovate UK Focus Session: Equipment, Testing, Manufacturing & Materials Friday 6th September 11:00-12:00 Iain Mauchline, Innovate UK Focus Session: Equipment, Testing, Manufacturing & Materials

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. Smartkem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, can be used to make a new type of transistor that has the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing models. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and its semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It also has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/smartkem-limited and Twitter @SmartkemOTFT.

About PlayNitride Inc.

PlayNitride Inc. was formally established in 2014, gathered by a group of companions' aim to "change the world" and bring new thinking to the Nitride industry. Through the innovative R&D and diverse business models, PlayNitride has become a leading company in the field of microLED technology, enabling their customers to shape the future.

About SEMICON® Taiwan

SEMICON® Taiwan is not just a platform that connects Taiwan and global microelectronics ecosystems but also a bridge that facilitates smooth collaboration between the industry, the government, academia, and research institutions. Witnessing enormous business collaboration, SEMICON® Taiwan still stays true to its missions― Leading Technology Trends, Driving Technology Innovation, and Facilitating Collaboration and continues providing various channels and activities that meet the companies' marketing and promotion needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

