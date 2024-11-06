Smartkem to Present at the 6th National Conference on Organic Field-Effect Transistors in Hangzhou, China

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), positioned to power the next generation of displays using its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs), today announced that it will be giving a presentation at the 6th National Conference on Organic Field-Effect Transistors in Hangzhou, China on Saturday, November 9th, 2024.

The presentation will be given by Smartkem Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Simon Ogier, and is titled, "OTFT materials for emissive displays and low temperature logic circuitry on plastic substrates. The presentation will take place at 13:30 local time.

The conference is hosted by Beihang University and the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICCAS), and co-organized by Fudan University. This conference will focus on the two major themes of "Organic Field-Effect Transistors" and "Flexible Printed Optoelectronic Materials and Devices".

To find out more about the conference, visit: https://www.ofet6.org.cn/

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's patented TRUFLEX® liquid semiconductor polymers can be used to make a new type of transistor that can be used in a number of display technologies, including next generation microLED displays. Smartkem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing technology.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK, It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.Smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/Smartkem-limited and Twitter @SmartkemOTFT.

About OFET-6 & CFPOE-4

With the purpose of academic exchanges, OFET-6 and CFPOE-4 will discuss the latest progress and future development of domestic and foreign research, enhance exchanges and cooperation between domestic and foreign colleagues in the field of organic field-effect transistors and flexible printed optoelectronic materials and devices, and jointly promote the industry-university-research cooperation and industrialization development in the field of organic field-effect transistors and flexible printed optoelectronic materials and devices. The organizing committee of the conference sincerely invites experts, scholars, scientific and technological personnel, industry professionals and students in related fields to meet us in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Smartkem's expectations regarding the effect of the Nasdaq listing on its common stock, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.