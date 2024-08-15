Smartkem to Present at The 24th International Meeting on Information Display (IMID) 2024

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), a company that has the potential to power the next generation of displays using its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs), today announced that it will giving a live in-person presentation titled "Chip-First Active-Matrix Fabrication Approach Improves Transistor Connectivity to Miro-LEDs for Higher Yielding Displays" at The 24th International Meeting on Information Display (IMID) 2024 in Korea on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 14:25 local time.

Presentation Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Time: 14:25-14:40 local time

Title: Chip-First Active-Matrix Fabrication Approach Improves Transistor Connectivity to Miro-LEDs for Higher Yielding Displays

Location: Room C (Samda), Jeju International Convention Center (ICC), Jeju Island, Korea

The presentation, given by Smartkem Integration Lead, Dan Sharkey, will take place during a session titled "Circuit Design and Implementations of TFT" that will run from 13:10-14:40 on Friday, August 23, 2024. Smartkem representatives will be in attendance throughout the conference, from Tuesday, August 20th to Friday, August 23rd, and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings.

For more information on the conference, please visit: https://www.imid.or.kr

Smartkem's Nasdaq information can be found on the Nasdaq website: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/smtk

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. Smartkem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, can be used to make a new type of transistor that has the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing models. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and its semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It also has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/smartkem-limited and Twitter @SmartkemOTFT.

About IMID 2024

IMID 2024 is an annual conference that began in 2001, organized by the Korean Information Display Society (KIDS) and endorsed by the Society for Information Display (SID). The IMID has become a premier conference sharing knowledge on information display.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Smartkem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.