Smartkem to Present and Exhibit at MicroLED Connect 2024

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), a company that has the potential to power the next generation of displays using its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs), today announced that it will giving a presentation and exhibiting at the annual MicroLED Connect conference, in association with TechBlick and MicroLED Association, in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, taking place Wednesday 25th-Thursday 26th September 2024.

Presentation Date: Thursday, September 26th, 2024

Time: 14:20-14:35 Central Time

Title: Chip-First Active-Matrix Fabrication Approach For Effective Connection of TFT Backplanes to MicroLEDs

Location: Conference Center, High Tech Campus Eindhoven, The Netherlands

The presentation, given by Smartkem Chief Technology Officer, Dr Simon Ogier, is titled "Chip-First Active-Matrix Fabrication For Effective Connection of TFT Backplanes to MicroLEDs", and will introduce a chip-first strategy for the development of microLED displays using Smartkem's proprietary OTFT technology. Smartkem will also be exhibiting at MicroLED Connect and can be found at Booth No.25. Dr Ogier will be in attendance throughout the conference and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings.

For more information on the conference, please visit: https://www.microledconnect.com/

Smartkem's Nasdaq information can be found on the Nasdaq website: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/smtk

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. Smartkem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, can be used to make a new type of transistor that has the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing models. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and its semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It also has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/smartkem-limited and Twitter @SmartkemOTFT.

About MicroLED Connect

Powered by TechBlick and MicroLED Association, MicroLED Connect brings together experts from all segments of the MicroLED industry. The conference will include a world-class agenda, dynamic exhibition, industry-led masterclasses and guided tours.

About TechBlick

Each year, TechBlick brings its subscribers 350+ analyst-picked LIVE online presentations and 10+ industry-led masterclasses. Advisors are always researching the technology and market landscape to identify the key players from OEMs and end users to innovative start-ups and commercially relevant researchers. TechBlick curates events to offer the full global picture, covering key innovation trends, enabling or breakthrough technologies, market dynamics, and emerging applications.

About MicroLED Association

The MicroLED Industry Association was created to accelerate the adoption of microLED display technologies. The association brings together companies, researchers and organizations active in the MicroLED industry and provides the ideal forum for solving common technology issues, fostering cooperation and sharing relevant information, resources and tools.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Smartkem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.