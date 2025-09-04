Visit Smartkem and meet Chairman & CEO Ian Jenks and Head of Business Development Michelle Ouyang at the TaiNEX Nangang Exhibition Centre,Hall 1, Booth No: I3022

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (NASDAQ: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, today announced Smartkem Director Prof. Steven P. DenBaars (UCSB) will be discussing display applications at the PlayNitride 2025 MicroLED Technology Forum on September 9th, 2025. In addition, Smartkem will be exhibiting with Chairman & CEO Ian Jenks and Head of Business Development Michelle Ouyang in attendance at SEMICON Taiwan 2025 at the UK Pavilion as a member of the UK Delegation of the British Office Taipei from Wednesday, September 10th to Friday, 12th, 2025.

Smartkem to Participate at the PlayNitride 2025 MicroLED Technology Forum and Exhibit at SEMICON® Taiwan 2025

PlayNitride 2025 MicroLED Technology Forum

Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

Time: 09:50 to 10:20 local time

Title: Display applications

Location: Taipei Marriott Hotel 8F Garden Villa, Taiwan

SEMICON® Taiwan 2025

As part of the ongoing Taiwan-UK Research & Development Collaboration funded by the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs and Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Smartkem will be exhibiting at SEMICON® Taiwan, the premier microelectronics conference, at the TaiNEX Nangang Exhibition Centre, Hall 1, Booth No: I3022.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistors developed using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Our TRUFLEX® semiconductor polymers enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost, high-performance displays. Our semiconductor platform can be used in a range of display technologies including MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED, as well as in applications in advanced computer and AI chip packaging, sensors, and logic.

Smartkem designs and develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) in Sedgefield, UK. It operates a field application office in Hsinchu, Taiwan, close to collaboration partner, The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Smartkem is developing a commercial-scale production process and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools to demonstrate the commercial viability of manufacturing a new generation of displays using its materials.

The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 140 granted patents across 17 patent families, 14 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets.

About SEMICON® Taiwan

SEMICON Taiwan is the most influential semiconductor event in Taiwan, reaching records high in terms of scale in its 27-years of history, attracting 700 exhibitors, using total 2,450 booths, and organizing over 20 international forums. This year will spotlight eight key industry themes, such as advanced manufacturing, heterogeneous integration, compound semiconductors, auto chips, smart manufacturing, sustainability, semiconductor cybersecurity and workforce.

SEMICON Taiwan is one of the best business matching platforms for plenty of companies, aiming to not only advance technological frontiers, but also bring innovation in various kinds of technologies forward. For semiconductor players who are closely connected with the global supply chain, SEMICON Taiwan is also an excellent opportunity to showcase the latest solutions, whereas it is a must-visit for visitors to get to know what's new from thousands of exhibitors in a short time.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

