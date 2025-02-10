Smartkem to Participate at SEMICON® Korea 2025

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (Nasdaq: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, announced it will participate at SEMICON Korea 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 19 to 21, 2025, at the COEX convention center in Seoul, South Korea. This annual event is a significant platform for the semiconductor industry, showcasing the latest advancements in materials, equipment, and related technologies.

Smartkem's CEO Ian Jenks will be in attendance during the conference to showcase Smartkem's proprietary organic thin film transistor (OTFT) technology and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with industry representatives, news media, analysts, and investors. To arrange a meeting, please contact:

Industry Representatives and Media

Selena Kirkwood

Head of Communications for Smartkem

T: +44 (0) 7971 460 364

s.kirkwood@smartkem.com

Analysts and Investors

David Barnard, CFA

Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

T: 1 415 433 3777

dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com

About SEMICON Korea 2025

AI and smart devices are revolutionizing our lives and industries, introducing a new paradigm of innovation. As this transformation accelerates, we face the challenge of securing new technological "EDGE" to drive further breakthroughs. SEMICON Korea 2025 will highlight key trends shaping the future, including AI, advanced packaging, and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing technologies. Attendees can discover how these innovations are transforming chip design, manufacturing processes, and the global supply chain.

Registration information can be found here.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials that have the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's TRUFLEX® semiconductor technology enables low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost, high performance, flexible displays that have the potential to change the world of electronics. Smartkem's semiconductor platform can be used in a range of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED, as well as in applications in sensors and logic.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 138 granted patents across 17 patent families, 16 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

