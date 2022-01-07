SmartFX wins an International Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

SmartFX, a forex company based in the UAE, has won the "Fastest Growing Online Forex Brand, United Arab Emirates" for 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held in Dubai at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. SmartFX was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on SmartFX winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "SmartFX seemingly came out of nowhere and took the FX world by storm in the past decade or so, and now are a household name in the industry. We're very proud to present them with this year's award for the Fastest Growing Forex Brand, United Arab Emirates. Congratulations to them."

Ms. Asha Rathore, managing director at SmartFX, commented: "We are pleased and honoured to have been recognised as the "Fastest-growing broker in the UAE" by Global Brands Magazine this year. This award is a testament to the commitment, dedication, and contribution of the SmartFX team to achieving our mission – For our clients to achieve their financial freedom."

"We can't express our excitement and inspiration with this award. We faced many challenges in the early months but succeeded in overcoming them quickly - this is the real success, and this award symbolises that success. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without the outstanding customer support team, the talented technology and back-end team, the genius team of analysts and the relentless relationship officers," She added.

About SmartFX

SmartFX is an online broker in UAE offering several trading options, including currency pairs, commodities, indices, and stocks. The broker offers a simple trading solution with one account and a single trading platform.

SmartFX has offices in Dubai and Vanuatu and is operated by Smart Securities and Commodities Limited. The company is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commissions (VFSC). It looks to separate itself through its straightforward trading proposition with its real-money Smart account and the MetaTrader 5 platform.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Check out the links below for Social Media Shout outs:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/32WQnwt

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3FcuAhH

Twitter: https://bit.ly/333Qy91

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3pWGI1O

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508879/GBM_Final_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited