Smarter E Europe 2024: StarCharge Showcases Innovative Solutions on Day One

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure and micro-grid solutions, has made a strong opening impression at Smarter E Europe 2024, showcasing its dedication to sustainable and efficient energy innovations.

1. Titan 320 and Nova 720: Pioneering Energy-Efficient Charging

StarCharge's 97% efficiency EV charging solution,embodied by its Titan 320, a unified 320 kW high-power EV charger, and Nova 720, a flexible 720 kW charging station capable of integrating multiple charging points, has garnered significant attention. Tony Wu, General Manager of company's Charger Production Center, emphasized the chargers' capabilities, stating, "The Titan 320 and Nova 720 are engineered to minimize power loss and reduce energy expenses, offering substantial cost savings for our customers." With a cutting-edge modular design and dynamic power distribution, StarCharge's 97% efficiency charging solutions is expected to increase charging station profitability by 2% to 3%.

2. vLight: vLight: The Smart Choice for Residential Solar Energy Storage

StarCharge's vLight makes its global debut at Smarter E Europe, presented by Business Director Dr. Huang Xiang and Product Director Chen Shen. This marks the company's official introduction of its groundbreaking residential battery storage solution. vLight's PV coupling technology allows for an uncomplicated retrofit, enhancing existing solar systems with minimal disruption. The solution's compatibility, efficiency, and ease of installation underscore StarCharge's commitment to providing customers with a sustainable and economically viable energy storage option.

3. eVOLT Charging Solution: Soaring New Heights with Lilium

StarCharge has taken a strategic leap forward in transportation electrification by partnering with Lilium, a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM). Tom Rice, Ground Operation Manager of Lilium gave a speech highlighting the eVOLT charging solution collaboratively developed by Lilium and StarCharge, which marks a significant milestone in StarCharge's expansion into new transportation modes. Together, StarCharge and Lilium are pushing the boundaries of sustainable transportation, ensuring a greener and more connected future.

Herman, CEO of StarCharge, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the company's participation at Smarter E Europe 2024, stating, "Participating in Smarter E Europe 2024 is a testament to StarCharge's dedication to innovation and our role as a pioneer in the energy transition. It is an honor to present our latest technologies to an audience of industry leaders and visionaries."

As the exhibition continues, StarCharge invites all industry professionals and attendees to visit Booth 150, Hall C3 to experience these groundbreaking innovations.

About StarCharge

Star Charge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, operates in 20 countries with manufacturing facilities in USA, Vietnam, and China. To contribute to the energy transition towards a more sustainable future, we focus on evolving our solutions through innovative technology in the e-mobility sector, aiming to build a mobile and efficient energy network. For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com.

