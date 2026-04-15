Smarter decisions, faster: Mews launches Business Intelligence for hotels

Embedded data and analytics product with AI-powered insights rolls out globally, giving hoteliers a single source of truth for faster decision-making

AMSTERDAM, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the operating system for hospitality, has today launched Mews Business Intelligence (Mews BI), a native data and analytics product delivering instant, actionable AI-insights for hoteliers. Built directly into the Mews operating system, Mews BI gives hotel teams a single source of truth and the ability to act on live business data without leaving the platform they already use to run their properties. With built-in, customizable dashboards and scheduled reports, hotels can track revenue, occupancy, and bookings across their portfolio, helping teams make smarter, faster decisions.

Changes that drive impact:

Embedded analytics to speed up decision-making: Mews is introducing built-in, self-serve analytics that let hospitality teams explore performance data and spot trends without manual exports. The update also includes AI-powered performance summaries that translate key property and portfolio metrics into plain language, so operators make faster, better-informed decisions.

Mews is introducing built-in, self-serve analytics that let hospitality teams explore performance data and spot trends without manual exports. The update also includes AI-powered performance summaries that translate key property and portfolio metrics into plain language, so operators make faster, better-informed decisions. Custom dashboards tailored to business priorities: Users build fully customizable dashboards through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, making it easier to track KPIs that matter most across individual properties, portfolios, teams and stakeholders.

Users build fully customizable dashboards through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, making it easier to track KPIs that matter most across individual properties, portfolios, teams and stakeholders. Automated reporting to reduce manual work: Dashboards and reports are scheduled for automatic delivery, keeping teams aligned without repetitive manual work.

Dashboards and reports are scheduled for automatic delivery, keeping teams aligned without repetitive manual work. A more complete view of performance: By combining Mews data with external sources, such as OTAs and Google Ads, hospitality businesses get a unified view of commercial and operational performance across the organization.

"Customers are looking for solutions that they can trust", said Pepa Starýchfojtů, CPTO at Mews. "With Mews BI, we're giving hoteliers a single, reliable platform to turn their data into actionable insights – helping them make faster, smarter decisions every day."

Already adopted by over 1,000 early customers, Mews BI is helping hospitality operators make smarter, faster decisions. These early adopters are already seeing the impact. The Adara Hotel, a boutique retreat in Whistler, has achieved significant revenue and performance gains since implementing Mews BI. By using the room performance dashboard to understand occupancy and ADR by room type, the team re-categorized inventory and introduced targeted strategies that drove a 20% increase in 2-bedroom suite occupancy, threefold winter revenue from 1-bedroom suites, and an 11% total revenue uplift during the spring shoulder season with a $50 higher ADR. With Mews BI now part of their daily workflow, Adara can make faster, data-led commercial decisions, and uncover new revenue opportunities across seasons.

Rhys Davies, General Manager of the Adara Hotel, commented, "We had data before, but it was manual and not detailed, just basic stats like overall ADR and date. With Mews BI, everything is in one place".

Mews BI is now available automatically to all customers with Mews Analytics or on the Enterprise package, with hostels planned for support in the second half of 2026. At launch, all customers – including those without Mews Analytics – will have access to the insight dashboards, marking a significant upgrade in reporting capabilities at no extra cost.

For more information: https://www.mews.com/en/products/mews-bi.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: press@mews.com

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